Graeme Webb of PPK Group Limited (ASX:PPK) Just Spent AU$581k On Shares

Investors who take an interest in PPK Group Limited (ASX:PPK) should definitely note that insider Graeme Webb recently paid AU$2.91 per share to buy AU$581k worth of the stock. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 3.0%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At PPK Group

Notably, that recent purchase by Graeme Webb is the biggest insider purchase of PPK Group shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$2.51 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Graeme Webb was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does PPK Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 37% of PPK Group shares, worth about AU$84m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The PPK Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of PPK Group we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with PPK Group (including 2 which are concerning).

