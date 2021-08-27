Graffiti artist who scaled Brooklyn water tower hit with slew of charges

Cops have thrown the book at the graffiti artist who clambered up a water tower in Brooklyn Thursday, sparking a 12-hour standoff.

Erin Clancy of Brooklyn scaled the 10-story water tower on West. St. in Greenpoint around 1 a.m. Thursday and began painting a gigantic “Super Mario Bros.”-style question block, according to police. Someone spotted him and called the authorities.

Cops closed streets around the tower and over the next 12 hours, used a helicopter and a drone as part of their response — moves that were criticized as heavy-handed on social media.

Clancy finally climbed down around 1:30 p.m. and was taken into custody.

The “Super Mario” fan, 35, was charged with criminal mischief, making graffiti, resisting, obstructing governmental administration, possession of graffiti instruments, criminal trespass, trespass and disorderly conduct.

If convicted of the misdemeanors, he faces up to a year in prison — or longer, if the criminal-mischief-charge is upgraded to a felony. That depends on an assessment of the damage caused.

Clancy has two prior arrests, both for graffiti. He was previously busted on Nov. 11 in Chinatown and on May 5 in Greenpoint.

In the “Super Mario Bros.” games, question blocks are cubes that release coins as a reward when bashed by the beloved plumber from the Mushroom Kingdom.