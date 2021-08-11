Graffiti, stolen gun lead to felony charges

Aug. 11—A Central Point man faces multiple felony charges after he was allegedly caught vandalizing a downtown Medford building.

Shylo Juan Antonio Ramirez, 24, was arrested before dawn Saturday on a felony criminal mischief charge accusing him of tagging multiple structures, according to an affidavit filed by Medford police in Jackson County Circuit Court.

Police say they took a report of a man wearing all black who was vandalizing buildings near the first block of West Fourth Street before finding Ramirez in the area wearing dark clothing near a silver BMW.

Inside the car, police say they found multiple cans of spray paint — including a freshly opened one — and a sticky note on the dashboard containing the words "Lady Dreamer."

The phrase "was observed on multiple buildings and fences around the area," according to police.

Ramirez allegedly told police he'd only planned to tag buildings that night, but had not done so, according to the affidavit.

Police, however, say that they observed paint on Ramirez's clothes.

Police also said they found a handgun beneath the passenger seat with a serial number that matched a weapon that was reported stolen in Central Point last year.

A grand jury indicted Ramirez Tuesday on charges of first-degree felon in possession of a firearm, first-degree theft, and first-degree criminal mischief.

As of Tuesday evening, Ramirez was held in the Jackson County Jail on $35,000 bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 23.

Court records show that Ramirez has felony convictions for attempted murder and weapon use. In that case, Ramirez shot at an 18-year-old man and hit him with the gun during an August 2014 fight over a girl.