Graffiti tourist busted in Brooklyn; woman also charged

A graffiti tourist from Portugal and a Brooklyn woman have been arrested for an early morning tagging spree on a slew of subway cars in Queens, police said Thursday.

Hugo Guerreiro, 39, and Alexis Gines, 32, were nabbed at 2 a.m. Wednesday after spray painting subway cars along the E and F lines inside the 75th Ave. subway station in Forest Hills, police said.

Two duffel bags allegedly tossed under a car by the taggers were recovered, police said. Inside were 15 cans of spray paint matching the colors used to tag the trains with DS and S39, police said.

Gines was also in possession of a police scanner, according to police; both suspects were seen on camera leaving the station with the bags.

The arrests follow the deaths on April 22 of two French tourists struck and killed by a No. 3 train near the elevated Sutter Ave.-Rutland Road station in Brownsville. Pierre Audebert, 28, and Julain Blanc, 34, were well-known graffiti artists fascinated by lure of the city’s graffiti history, those who knew them have said.

Guerreiro flew to the city from his native Portugal on Monday and was staying with Gines in her East Flatbush home, police said.

In December 2018, Gines was busted in Greenwich Village for allegedly using a glue roller to stick posters on a wall. She was also in possession of graffiti gear, police said.

Also, in March 2016 she reportedly tagged an air-conditioner at a restaurant in the same neighborhood.