Graft convictions extend Suu Kyi's prison term to 26 years

1
GRANT PECK
·5 min read

BANGKOK (AP) — A court in military-ruled Myanmar convicted the country’s ousted leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, on two more corruption charges Wednesday, with two three-year sentences to be served concurrently, adding to previous convictions that now leave her with a 26-year total prison term, a legal official said.

Suu Kyi, 77, was detained on Feb. 1, 2021, when the military seized power from her elected government. She has denied the allegations against her in this case, in which she was accused of receiving $550,000 as a bribe from Maung Weik, a tycoon convicted of drug trafficking.

Corruption cases comprise the biggest share of the many charges the military has brought against the 1991 Nobel Peace laureate. Suu Kyi has been charged with 12 counts in total under the Anti-Corruption Act, with each count punishable by up to 15 years in prison and a fine.

Suu Kyi had already been sentenced to 23 years’ imprisonment after being convicted of illegally importing and possessing walkie-talkies, violating coronavirus restrictions, breaching the country’s official secrets act, sedition, election fraud and five corruption charges.

Her supporters and independent analysts say the charges are politically motivated and an attempt to discredit her and legitimize the military’s seizure of power while keeping her from taking part in the next election, which the military has promised in 2023.

In recent months, her trials have been held in a purpose-built courtroom in the main prison on the outskirts of the capital, Naypyitaw. She has not been seen or allowed to speak in public since she was arrested and her lawyers, who had been a source of information on the proceedings, were no longer allowed to speak publicly on her behalf or about her trial after a gag order was placed on them last year.

In the case decided Wednesday, Suu Kyi was accused of receiving a total of $550,000 in 2019 and 2020 from Maung Weik, with separate payments being treated as two offenses.

Maung Weik, a construction magnate, had a close relationship with the army generals in power during a previous military-run government, and has headed two main companies during three decades in business: Maung Weik & Family Co. Ltd., specializing in the trading of metals and agricultural products, and Sae Paing Development Ltd., a real estate and construction company.

He was sentenced to 15 years in prison in 2008 for trafficking drugs, but released in 2014 under a semi-democratic transitional government led by former General Thein Sein.

After his release from prison, Maung Weik returned to doing business with former generals and according to a 2017 report in The Irrawaddy, an online news magazine, became chairman of Mandalay Business Capital City Development, which was involved in urban development work.

Under Suu Kyi’s government, Maung Weik won a major development project that included the construction of houses, restaurants, hospitals, economic zones, a port and hotel zones in Myanmar’s central Mandalay region.

He was reportedly interrogated by the army two weeks after its takeover last year, and shortly after that, in March 2021, military-controlled state television broadcast a video in which he claimed to have given cash payoffs to government ministers to help his businesses.

He said in his video that the money included $100,000 provided to Suu Kyi in 2018 for a charitable foundation named after her mother, and another $450,000 in payments in 2019 and 2020 for purposes he did not specify.

A state-controlled newspaper, the Global New Light of Myanmar, reported in February that Suu Kyi in her position as state counselor — the country’s de facto chief executive — received $550,000 in four installments in 2019-2020 “to facilitate the business activities of a private entrepreneur.”

Suu Kyi’s close colleague, Zaw Myint Maung, who served as a chief minister in the Mandalay region, was separately accused of receiving more than $180,000 from Maung Weik and was convicted of corruption in June.

Wednesday’s verdict sentencing Suu Kyi to two three-year sentences to be served concurrently was conveyed by a legal official who insisted on anonymity for fear of being punished by the authorities.

He added that her lawyers are expected to file an appeal in the coming days.

In separate proceedings, Suu Kyi is still being tried together with the country’s former president, Win Myint, on another five counts of corruption charges in connection with granting permits to a Cabinet minister for the rental and purchase of a helicopter.

Suu Kyi has been the face of the opposition to military rule in Myanmar for more than three decades. She was placed under house arrest by the previous military government in 1989, which continued on-and-off for 15 of the next 22 years.

Her National League for Democracy party initially came to power after winning the 2015 general election, ushering in a true civilian government for the first time since a 1962 military coup. However, democratic reforms were small and slow in coming, largely because the military retained substantial power and influence under the terms of a constitution it had enacted in 2008.

The National League for Democracy party won a landslide victory again in the 2020 election, but its lawmakers were kept from taking their seats in Parliament by the army, which also arrested the party's top leaders.

The army said it acted because there had been massive voting fraud in the 2020 election, but independent election observers did not find any major irregularities.

The 2021 takeover was met by nationwide peaceful protests that security forces quashed with deadly force, triggering fierce armed resistance that some U.N. experts now characterize as civil war.

According to a detailed list compiled by the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, a watchdog group now based in Thailand, at least 2,343 civilians have been killed and 15,821 arrested by security forces.

Recommended Stories

  • Wednesday morning UK news briefing: Today's top headlines from The Telegraph

    Andrew Bailey prompted a sharp fall in the pound after insisting that the Bank of England would end emergency support for pension funds on Friday.

  • Third-party candidates could make a difference in a close race between Oz and Fetterman

    This year there are three third-party candidates running for Senate.

  • Arizona abortions won't stop for a month while case proceeds

    Legal abortions that restarted in Arizona this week after a court blocked enforcement of a pre-statehood ban will be able to continue for at least five weeks while an appeals court considers the case. A schedule set Tuesday for Planned Parenthood and the Arizona attorney general's office lawyers to file their legal briefs in the case means the Arizona Court of Appeals can't decide the case until at least Nov. 17. The appeals court blocked enforcement of the Civil War-era law on Friday, reversing at least for now a Sept. 23 ruling from a judge in Tucson.

  • Social Security: When Can Your Benefits Be Garnished Due to Unpaid Debt?

    Because Social Security income is intended as a financial safety net for retirees and other qualified Americans, most benefits are exempt from garnishment, levies, attachments and other legal...

  • Kevin Bacon says he lost 'most' of his money to Bernie Madoff Ponzi scheme

    Kevin Bacon talked about his financial loss after being burned by Bernie Madoff’s $50 billion Ponzi scheme on the latest episode of the "Smartless" podcast.

  • All eyes are on the Georgia Senate race in its biggest week yet

    On Friday, Sen. Raphael Warnock, Georgia’s Democratic incumbent, and Herschel Walker, the state’s Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate, will debate for the first time in Savannah, Ga., as the two candidates face off in one of the country’s most high-profile and consequential elections.

  • Kevin Bacon lost 'most' of his money in Bernie Madoff ponzi scheme

    "Whatever doesn’t kill you makes you stronger."

  • Zelenskiy asks G7 for air defences, support for Belarus border mission

    KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday asked the leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) nations for more air defence capabilities to stop Russia, and to back his initiative for an international observer mission on the Belarusian border. Joining the G7 leaders' virtual meeting a day after missiles rained down on Ukrainian cities including the capital Kyiv, Zelenskiy called for tough new sanctions on Moscow and again ruled out talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

  • A Trump lawyer backed away from signing a false statement that no more government records were held at Mar-a-Lago: Reports

    Christina Bobb reportedly added a disclaimer that she didn't search Mar-a-Lago herself when she told the DOJ there were no more government docs there.

  • Minnesota Trump supporter pleads guilty after fire he blamed on left-wing vandals

    A Minnesota supporter of former President Donald Trump who officials say staged a fire that he blamed on left-wing radicals pleaded guilty Tuesday to wire

  • Moldovan president calls for tougher policing to tackle pro-Russia protests

    Moldovan President Maia Sandu on Tuesday backed giving more powers to law enforcement to crack down on street protests, which she said were destabilising the country and aimed at installing a pro-Russian leadership. Thousands of people have taken to the streets and set up tents outside parliament and Sandu's residence in recent weeks, demanding the resignation of Sandu's pro-Western government and voicing their anger over rising prices. Sandu asked government to amend legislation to give more powers to law enforcement agencies but did not specify what those powers would be.

  • Justice Dept. asks court to deny Trump plea over FBI search

    The Biden administration on Tuesday urged the Supreme Court to steer clear of a legal fight over classified documents seized during an FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Florida estate. The high court is weighing an emergency appeal from Trump asking it to overturn a lower court ruling and permit an independent arbiter, or special master, to review the roughly 100 documents with classified markings that were taken in the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago. The Justice Department said in a 32-page filing that Trump's claim has no merit, noting the case involves “extraordinarily sensitive government records.”

  • Trump Lawyers Are Turning on Each Other Over Mar-a-Lago Probe

    Christina Bobb, who signed a letter in June stating that there wasn't any more sensitive material at the former president's estate, is talking to federal investigators

  • Gov. DeSantis announces temporary repairs to Sanibel Causeway

    Temporary repairs to the Sanibel Causeway will allow power restoration equipment, supplies and crews to access Sanibel Island to continue restoration efforts after Hurricane Ian, according to Governor Ron DeSantis. Over 200 bucket trucks and 150 line and pickup trucks will be able allowed to cross the bridge thanks to the temporary repairs. The trucks will tow 50 trailers and two tractor-trailers and bring additional first responders to the island. After the crews make their way across, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will continue their repairs on the bridge in order to allow residents access to the island.

  • Musk denies he talked to Putin ahead of controversial tweet

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk is denying claims by Ian Bremmer, president of political risk research firm Eurasia Group, that he spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin before posting a controversial tweet implying that Ukraine should not retake more land from Russia than it has lost this year. Musk had a “direct conversation” with Putin about…

  • Belarus to transfer military personnel to 17 km from border with Ukraine

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - TUESDAY, 11 OCTOBER, 2022 14:43 An additional column of military equipment, ostensibly for military exercises, will arrive in Yelsk, Belarus, which is located 17 km from the border with Ukraine.

  • Ukraine war: 4 key locations in the conflict right now

    Russia launched a series of revenge missile strikes on Ukrainian targets on Monday.

  • Black comedians sue over drug search program at Atlanta airport

    Comedians Eric André and Clayton English are challenging a police program at the Atlanta airport they say violates the constitutional rights of airline passengers, particularly Black fliers, through racial profiling and coercive searches just as they are about to board their planes.

  • First trucks cross repaired Sanibel Causeway on Tuesday

    Workers in trucks crossed the Sanibel Causeway for the first time since Hurricane Ian on Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 11, 2022, after temporary repairs.

  • 4 people killed in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine's air defence systems shoot down 4 missiles

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - MONDAY, 10 OCTOBER 2022, 14:10 At least four people were killed and 19 injured as a result of the Russian missile strikes on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the morning of 10 October. Ukraine's air defence shot down four Russian missiles.