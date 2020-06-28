GrafTech: Hit Hard by the Pandemic, but Still Profitable

In a previous discussion on GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF), I highlighted how valuable it was for the company to have long-term agreement contracts in place, which provide a predictable revenue stream. In addition, the vertical integration into one of the few pure needle coke producers (the fully-owned subsidiary Seadrift) represents a solid competitive advantage.





While the LTAs were clearly put in jeopardy by the Covid-19 pandemic, especially as a consequence of the lockdowns implemented all over the world, the moat provided by Seadrift is still there, and I believe that it will prove even more valuable in periods of recession.

Moreover, the company is quite cheap in absolute terms and also compared to its competitors.

The company has a Greenblatt earnings yield of 24.04, which is quite high compared to the other companies operating in the same industry.

First-quarter results and second-quarter projections

GrafTech closed the first quarter with net income of $122 million, or 45 cents per share, while operating cash flow was $139 million, down from $157 million for first-quarter 2019.

Liquidity as of March 31 was $400 million, consisting of $152 million in cash (and equivalents) and $247 million in available revolving credit facility.

The sales volume was 34,000 metric tons , consisting of 29,000 tons related to LTAs and 5,000 tons of spot sales.

Based on the press release and related conference call transcripts, I was able to "fill in the blanks" to arrive at the final revenue breakdown for the quarter.

Here?s a snapshot of my spreadsheet calculations:

Apart from the above-mentioned volumes, I used the LTA 2020 average graphite electrodes price per kMT and the (disclosed in conference call) spot price for the quarter. Byproducts revenues are obtain by difference. As we can see, both volume and price for UHP electrodes outside of LTAs are lower than the previous quarter; the percentage of UHP electrodes sold on LTAs grew to 86% of total revenues.

Looking ahead to the next quarter, let?s try to make some realistic revenue projections. During the last conference call, management estimated that even if the theoretical LTA contracted volumes for 2020 are set to 130,000 metric tons, given the circumstances, the new volume will be in the 100,000 to 115,000 tons range. Let?s assume it will be 100, subtract the already delivered volume from the first quarter and divide by the remaining quarters. Let?s also assume that the electrode spot price will go down to $5,000 per metric ton (volume remaining the same).

Here are the second-quarter revenue breakdown projections:

In this scenario, sales will go down to $243 million, so 24%.

Covid-19 impact on the business

Apart from lower realized prices for graphite electrodes (which impacts less than 30% of the production), the effect of this pandemic on GrafTech is all about LTA issues.

The company declared that over 20 LTA customers have submitted force majeure notices, which means they are now forced by reasons outside of their control to suspend production, and try to consequently seek relief from their suppliers on deliveries and payment obligations.