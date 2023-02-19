GrafTech International Full Year 2022 Earnings: Misses Expectations

Simply Wall St
·1 min read

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: US$1.28b (down 4.8% from FY 2021).

  • Net income: US$383.0m (down 1.4% from FY 2021).

  • Profit margin: 30% (up from 29% in FY 2021). The increase in margin was driven by lower expenses.

  • EPS: US$1.48.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

GrafTech International Revenues and Earnings Miss Expectations

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 2.0%. Earnings per share (EPS) also missed analyst estimates by 5.5%.

Looking ahead, revenue is expected to decline by 1.7% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, while revenues in the Electrical industry in the US are expected to grow by 9.1%.

Performance of the American Electrical industry.

The company's shares are up 6.9% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with GrafTech International (including 1 which is a bit unpleasant).

