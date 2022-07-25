GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Is Investing Its Capital With Increasing Efficiency

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in GrafTech International's (NYSE:EAF) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for GrafTech International, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.48 = US$588m ÷ (US$1.5b - US$267m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Thus, GrafTech International has an ROCE of 48%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Electrical industry average of 8.5%.

In the above chart we have measured GrafTech International's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important.

How Are Returns Trending?

GrafTech International has broken into the black (profitability) and we're sure it's a sight for sore eyes. The company now earns 48% on its capital, because five years ago it was incurring losses. Interestingly, the capital employed by the business has remained relatively flat, so these higher returns are either from prior investments paying off or increased efficiencies. With no noticeable increase in capital employed, it's worth knowing what the company plans on doing going forward in regards to reinvesting and growing the business. After all, a company can only become a long term multi-bagger if it continually reinvests in itself at high rates of return.

The Bottom Line On GrafTech International's ROCE

To sum it up, GrafTech International is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. And since the stock has fallen 33% over the last three years, there might be an opportunity here. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

GrafTech International does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation.

