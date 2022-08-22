Grafton man facing felonies after discharge of firearm in home following argument

Aug. 22—GRAFTON — A local man is facing felony charges after allegedly discharging a firearm in his residence after an argument with his wife, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Police were called to a Grafton home about 5:22 p.m. Sunday for a report of a gun fired inside a Williams Hill Road home.

Peter Mancini, 44, of Grafton, was taken into custody without incident and charged with felony-level reckless conduct, criminal threatening and criminal mischief.

"Other charges may be forthcoming as the investigation continues," state police said. "No individuals were struck by the gunfire and two females who were inside of the residence, were able to safely leave."

Mancini was being held on preventive detention at the Grafton County House of Corrections pending arraignment Monday at the Grafton Superior Court.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact Trooper John Fagerholm at (603) 223-8792 or email John.G.Fagerholm@dos.nh.gov.