Grafton man facing felony charges for allegedly fleeing Grand Forks police, crashing into UND property

Dec. 21—GRAND FORKS — A Grafton man had his initial appearance in Grand Forks County court on Thursday, Dec. 21, for allegedly fleeing law enforcement and crashing into UND property on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

Juan Carlos Gutierrez, 29, is charged with two Class C felonies: fleeing a police officer and reckless endangerment-extreme indifference. He's also charged with Class A misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and Class B misdemeanor leaving the scene of a crash that caused damage to a vehicle.

The felony charges have maximum penalties of five years in prison and $10,000 in fines.

At 9:01 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 19, a Grand Forks police officer observed a Kia Optima driving with its trunk open, according to an affidavit filed in the case. The officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle drove away at a high speed, narrowly avoiding a collision with a commercial motor vehicle, the affidavit said.

Documents say the Kia, driven by Gutierrez, allegedly sped through a red light, causing traffic to swerve and stop. The vehicle crashed on UND property, damaging a median, the affidavit said.

Gutierrez allegedly fled on foot.

A shelter-in-place order was issued while approximately 30 law enforcement officers searched for him.

When they apprehended him, Gutierrez told police he ran because he had warrants, the affidavit said. Law enforcement confirmed there were two active warrants for Gutierrez's arrest, and his license was suspended.

The Kia was towed. Police found drug paraphernalia inside it.

Gutierrez is scheduled for a preliminary hearing and arraignment at 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 17.