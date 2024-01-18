Grafton man pleads not guilty in fleeing case

Jan. 17—GRAND FORKS — A Grafton man was arraigned in Grand Forks County court on Wednesday, Jan. 17, and pleaded not guilty to crimes related to fleeing law enforcement.

Juan Carlos Gutierrez, 30, is charged with two Class C felonies: reckless endangerment-extreme indifference and fleeing a police officer. Both crimes have maximum penalties of five years in prison and $10,000 in fines.

Gutierrez is also charged with Class A misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and Class B misdemeanor leaving the scene of a crash involving damage to a motor vehicle.

On Dec. 19,

Grand Forks police attempted to pull over a vehicle driving with its trunk open, according to an affidavit filed in the case.

The vehicle — allegedly driven by Gutierrez — instead fled at high speeds, disregarding traffic signs and ultimately crashing into UND property, the affidavit said.

Gutierrez then fled on foot, the affidavit said. During that time,

a shelter-in-place order

was issued in the area.

When Gutierrez was apprehended, he allegedly told police he fled because he had warrants.

A final dispositional conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. April 11.