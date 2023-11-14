Grafton man to serve life in prison for sexually assaulting teen

Grand Forks Herald

Nov. 13—GRAFTON — A Grafton man was sentenced to life in prison on Monday, Nov. 13, for gross sexual imposition and solicitation of a minor. He will be eligible for parole in 30 years.

Jose Alberto Hernandez, 41, was arrested in January and

pleaded guilty in July

to engaging in a sexual act with a 13-year-old and texting a 14-year-old, "relentlessly" trying to convince her to have sexual intercourse with him for payment, according to an affidavit in the case.

An additional charge of luring minors by computer was dismissed.

Recommended Stories