Grafton man to serve life in prison for sexually assaulting teen

Nov. 13—GRAFTON — A Grafton man was sentenced to life in prison on Monday, Nov. 13, for gross sexual imposition and solicitation of a minor. He will be eligible for parole in 30 years.

Jose Alberto Hernandez, 41, was arrested in January and

pleaded guilty in July

to engaging in a sexual act with a 13-year-old and texting a 14-year-old, "relentlessly" trying to convince her to have sexual intercourse with him for payment, according to an affidavit in the case.

An additional charge of luring minors by computer was dismissed.