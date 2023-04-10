Grafton police are investigating report of a 7-year-old child being offered candy in a Costco bathroom

Grafton police are investigating after parents said an unknown man allegedly approached their 7-year-old child in the bathroom of the Costco and offered the boy candy if the boy would leave with him, according to a news release from the Grafton Police Department.

Police were dispatched to Costco, 950 Port Washington Road, around 1 p.m. Friday.

According to the child's mother, the boy told her that while he was at the sink washing his hands, he heard a man tell him that, "If you come with me, I'll give you some candy, but you'll have to keep it a secret," according to the release.

The child did not speak to the man, never saw the man and was never touched by the man, according to the police report. After the boy left the bathroom, he told his mom about the incident about 20 minutes later.

The child could not describe the man, according to the release. "Because of the time delay, and the lack of a description of the suspect, it made the on-scene investigation more complex," Grafton Police Sgt. Sean Fuerstenberg said in the release.

Costco is cooperating with police and has provided two hours of video for investigators to review, according to the release. The case remains under investigation.

Grafton Police Chief Jeff Caponera said this was the only incident reported to the police.

"We are aware of a comment on social media alleging a young girl was approached on the same day at Costco," Caponera said. "This is inaccurate; there have been no other similar reports."

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel contacted Grafton police for an update on the investigation Monday morning and has yet to receive a response.

The story will be updated.

Contact Alex Groth at agroth@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @grothalexandria.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: 7-year-old boy approached in Costco bathroom, Grafton police say