Grafton police are searching for two suspects who stole an ATM and pickup truck

Grafton police are searching for two suspects who stole an ATM from Cornerstone Community Bank, 2090 Wisconsin Ave., on Feb. 2.

According to a news release from the Grafton Police Department:

Police responded to a report of a burglar alarm at the bank at 4:20 a.m. Officers discovered an ATm was missing and tire marks in the grass nearby.

Police reviewed surveillance footage, which showed two people arrive in a red pickup truck and attempt to break open the ATM.

After they failed to open the machine, the suspects struck the ATM with the truck, dislodged it and attached it to the bed of the truck using chains. The thieves dragged the machine as they drove southbound through the parking lot.

Police found the truck and ATM abandoned in the front yard of a house in the 200 block of Green Bay Road in the town of Cedarburg — about 1.7 miles from the bank.

The Ozaukee County Drone Team and Glendale Police Department’s K9 Unit assisted in a search for the suspects, who remain at large.

Investigators said no money was missing from the ATM. According to police, the pickup truck used in the crime had been reported stolen on the south side of Milwaukee after the ignition was "peeled."

In 2021, thieves tried breaking into ATMs twice using stolen trucks in Wauwatosa. Police arrested and charged a man from Texas for one of those thefts.

According to a Journal Sentinel report and a complaint filed in federal court with the Eastern District of Wisconsin, the FBI in Texas identified a group of people, most of whom lived in Houston, who had been committing bank thefts across the nation.

The group's modus operandi included using stolen vehicles, mostly pickup trucks, to steal ATMs. The group would use chains and hooks to force open the ATM and steal the money inside.

Anyone with additional information or surveillance footage is asked to call Detective Dustin Cline at 262-375-5320 ext. 819 or submit an anonymous tip to TIP411 by texting 847411 keyword OZSO.

Bill Kurtz and Evan Casey of the Now News Group contributed to this report.

Eddie Morales can be reached at 414-223-5366 or eddie.morales@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter at @emoralesnews.

