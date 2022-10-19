Grafton police warn residents their credit card info may have been stolen by ‘skimming’ device

Grafton police are warning residents that their credit card information may have been stolen after police found a “skimming” device on a local store’s card processor.

According to a statement by the police department, the skimming device was placed over the credit card processor at a Koopman Lumber store. Skimming devices are designed to fit over the existing pay pad and force customers to swipe their card, where criminals can then copy and steal the card’s information.

The device was found because it prevented the machine from properly communicating with the store’s payment system. The pad was sent back to the IT department, where the criminal device was found. Every pad at the nine other Koopman Lumber locations were also checked.

Police advise those who shopped at the location and checked out at the cashier next to the main doors in the month of September, there is a possibility their card was compromised. They advise those who fall into this category to monitor their card activity or replace it entirely.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW