Grafton teacher charged with making terrorist threats after finding swastika drawing

A Grafton teacher has been charged with making terroristic threats after allegedly threatening his students after finding swastika drawings in the classroom.

David Schroeder was charged with making terrorist threats, a felony, in Ozaukee County Circuit Court on May 15. If convicted, he faces a fine up to $10,000 and three and a half years in prison. Schroeder is being held on $10,000 bail.

Schroeder is listed as a seventh-grade math teacher on the Grafton School District's website, a position he has held since 2021. He's next due in court on June 22 for his preliminary hearing.

According to the criminal complaint:

Officers were dispatched to John Long Middle School on May 12 at 11 a.m. after a parent reported to police that her son told her that a teacher was making threatening statements to students about both guns and physically harming them.

The principal of the school said Schroeder had found a notebook in the classroom that had a swastika on it but was unable to determine who the notebook belonged to.

When Schroeder found the drawing, a 13-year-old student in the classroom said the teacher confronted the entire classroom, saying the drawing was not appropriate and that "I wish pain on all of you and your families."

Schroeder told students that he would have his daughter come to their homes with a baseball bat. He also told students that he had 17 guns in his basement.

Multiple students reported that Schroeder was screaming or yelling while making these statements. Schroeder later admitted to the principal that he became enraged and threatened students.

After police had responded to the school, an officer saw a parent driving a truck at a high rate of speed into the school parking lot and then walking toward the school in an aggressive manner. The officer stopped the man and learned that he was a parent who was concerned about his child's safety.

Another officer reported that the environment inside the school was chaotic, and several students were in the main office expressing concern. Officers continued to take calls from parents saying that they were coming to pick up their children.

The principal said that Schroeder was already under investigation for other concerning or inappropriate behavior toward students. The district had already determined prior to this incident that Schroeder's contract would not be renewed next year.

In a letter to parents, both Grafton Police Chief Jeff Caponera and Grafton School District Superintendent Jeff Nelson said there will be enhanced police coverage during school pick-up and drop-off times.

They also said there will be an increased police presence at each school campus throughout the school day and will evaluate the threat level and adjust accordingly. They did not specify how long the increased police presence would last.

Both also said the district and police department are investigating the source of the drawings "and will take appropriate administrative and necessary statutory action if proper."

Schroeder is on administrative leave while the district finalizes its investigation, Nelson said in an email.

