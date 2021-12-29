Grafton Thomas, accused in Hanukkah machete attack, could transfer to NY facility

RAMAPO — Two years after a fatal machete attack on Hasidic Jews celebrating Hanukkah, the man accused in the assault could come back to New York for confinement in a mental-health facility.

Grafton Thomas has consistently been found mentally unfit to stand trial on federal charges resulting from the attack on Dec. 28, 2019. He's being held in a Missouri mental-health facility, according to federal court documents.

Thomas, 39, faces multiple state counts of attempted murder for the attack on celebrants attending a Hanukkah party at a rabbi's home on Forshay Road in Ramapo. Josef Neumann, 72, later died from head and body wounds, and five other men were injured.

Rockland District Attorney Thomas Walsh has previously indicated he would seek a murder indictment from a grand jury. He declined to comment on any grand-jury proceedings.

Thomas' lawyer has been advocating for him to be committed to a mental-health treatment facility near his family in Orange County.

Rockland County Judge Kevin Russo signed a writ order on Nov. 19 for Thomas to appear in County Court, according to court papers.

Russo has yet to rule on Thomas' competency to stand trial on the state charges. According to Walsh's office, Grafton's next court date has been scheduled previously before Russo on Jan. 26. It's not clear whether Thomas has to appear in person.

Federal prosecutors in Missouri and New York are willing to transfer Thomas to New York, according to court papers. U.S. District Court Judge Cathy Seibel in White Plains is amenable.

Yossi Gestetner, co-founder of the Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council, said the decision was not his call.

“Half of the first 10 Amendments to the U.S. Constitution protects the rights of suspects, renegades and convicts," he said. "It’s therefore important to cherish those American values even in painful situations."

People wait for the funeral of Josef Neumann at Viznitz Cemetery in Spring Valley March 30, 2020. Neumann, 72, died from his injuries suffered in the Monsey Hanukkah machete attack.

Seibel accepted the psychiatric evaluations in April 2020 that Thomas was unfit to stand trial. As a result, federal authorities transferred Thomas to a mental-health facility in Springfield. Subsequent examinations during 2021 found Thomas remained unfit to understand the charges against him and help in his own defense.

"The Government has not yet received the writ, but intends to approve it upon receipt," U.S. Attorney Damian Williams for New York's Southern District said in court papers.

"The government has further conferred with the United States Marshal Service regarding the defendant’s transportation from Missouri to New York, and understands the USMS will assist the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office in transporting the defendant," Williams said.

Community remembers the horrific attack

Legislator Aron Weider, D-Spring Valley, said "the Orthodox Jewish community is still under the influence of that terrible winter night."

"It is on our minds and weighs heavy on our conscience," he said. "It is of small comfort that the suspect is no longer on the streets."

Gestetner said his thoughts remain with the victims.

"I am not aware of the details that led to this decision, but at the two-year mark of this deadly attack," he said, "I hope that those suffering from the incident get the support that they need, and that impacted communities receive the practical tools and training needed to protect from future attacks.”

Gov. Kathy Hochul, the lieutenant governor in 2019, noted the attack on Tuesday. Her predecessor, Andrew Cuomo, had traveled to Rockland to meet with Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg and Ramapo officials after the attack at the rabbi's home. Rottenberg is the influential Kossoner Rebbe of Monsey who heads Congregation Netzach Yisroel next door on Forshay Road.

Two years ago, residents of Monsey gathered to celebrate Hanukkah. But on a night to celebrate hope, five people were attacked and Rabbi Neumann lost his life.



We all have a right to be free from fear. We continue to stand against antisemitism and hate in all its forms. — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) December 28, 2021

"Two years ago, residents of Monsey gathered to celebrate Hanukkah," Hochul wrote. "But on a night to celebrate hope, five people were attacked and Rabbi Neumann lost his life. We all have a right to be free from fear. We continue to stand against antisemitism and hate in all its forms."

Thomas' attorney, Michael Sussman, has been advocating for Thomas to be transferred back to New York. "This writ, I hope, is the beginning of that process," Sussman said. "The state court has not ruled to date on competency but I believe the extent of Mr. Thomas' mental illness tragically speaks for itself."

Federal court papers say after the defendant has been transferred to the custody of the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office for purposes of satisfying the writ, the parties intend to confer with the New York State Office of Mental Health regarding the possibility of the defendant’s permanent transfer to the custody of New York State.

Thomas faces New York charges

Thomas has pleaded not guilty to a 10-count federal indictment accusing him of injuring five people while trying to kill them based on their religion and obstructing the free exercise of religion in an attempt to kill them.

Thomas also has pleaded not guilty to a 14-count indictment in Rockland. The charges include six attempted murder charges and other felony counts.

Police at the scene of the Dec. 28, 2019 machete attack at a Hanukkah party in Ramapo.

When Thomas was stopped in Manhattan shortly after the attack, New York City police said he was covered in blood and officers found the machete in his car. A knife also was found in the vehicle.

Prosecutors say bleach was evidence Thomas was trying to clean the blood off after the attack. However, Thomas routinely used bleach to wash himself and his clothing, his attorney claimed.

The FBI searched Thomas' home in Orange County and his cellphone, finding references to Jews, Hitler, the Nazi culture, as well as packaging for an 18-inch machete, according to the complaint signed by FBI Special Agent Julie Brown.

Grafton Thomas, with his attorney Michael Sussman, appears at an arraignment in Rockland County Court in New City on Jan. 16, 2020. He was charged with a machete attack on Hanukkah party-goers in Monsey.

Sussman and Thomas' family has said he is not anti-Semitic. Thomas, who's being held on $5 million bail, allegedly stopped taking Latuda, an antipsychotic medication, in October 2019, they have said.

Ramapo police have said he remains a suspect in the predawn attack and stabbing of a 30-year-old rabbi walking to synagogue on Howard Drive in Monsey on Nov. 20, 2019. No arrests or charges have been made.

Walsh, noting the second anniversary of the Hanukkah incident, recalled the viciousness of the attack.

"My heartfelt sympathies go out to the family and friends of Mr. Neumann and the injured parties," Walsh said. "This office continues to work diligently on this case in the prosecution phase. Rockland County will not stand for such heinous crimes committed against our fellow citizens."

