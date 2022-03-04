Graham calls for 'somebody in Russia' to take Putin out

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Lindsey Graham
    Lindsey Graham
    American politician
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) arrives to the Senate Chamber for a series of votes regarding nominations on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) arrives to the Senate Chamber for a series of votes regarding nominations on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.


Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham (S.C.) on Thursday called for "somebody in Russia" to take out Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the invasion of Ukraine.

"Is there a Brutus in Russia? Is there a more successful Colonel Stauffenberg in the Russian military?" Graham posted on Twitter, referring to the assassin of Roman dictator Julius Caesar and the attempted assassin of Adolf Hitler.

"The only way this ends is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out. You would be doing your country - and the world - a great service," Graham added.

Graham's tweet came as Russia and Putin face accusations of committing war crimes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. officials say the Russian president has been targeting civilian areas such as hospitals and schools.

Graham's comments quickly drew rebukes on Twitter by Republicans and Democrats who found it irresponsible for a U.S. official to call for the death of a leader of another country.

"Seriously, wtf?" Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) tweeted. "I really wish our members of Congress would cool it and regulate their remarks as the administration works to avoid WWlll. As the world pays attention to how the US and it's leaders are responding, Lindsey's remarks and remarks made by some House members aren't helpful."

Fellow GOP Sen. Ted Cruz (Texas) also decried Graham's comments.

"This is an exceptionally bad idea. Use massive economic sanctions; BOYCOTT Russian oil & gas; and provide military aid so the Ukrainians can defend themselves," Cruz tweeted. "But we should not be calling for the assassination of heads of state."

Graham continued to say how Russian people are the only way Putin's dictatorship ends as thousands of Russians have been arrested for protesting the invasion of Ukraine.

"The only people who can fix this are the Russian people. Easy to say, hard to do," Graham said in a follow-up tweet.

"Unless you want to live in darkness for the rest of your life, be isolated from the rest of the world in abject poverty, and live in darkness you need to step up to the plate," he added.

Recommended Stories

  • Putin should be tried in court not assassinated, says Boris Johnson

    US Senator Lindsey Graham calls on Kremlin insiders to emulate officers who tried to kill Hitler

  • For whom the bell rolls: Paul Revere chime returning home

    A bronze bell cast in 1834 in Paul Revere's Massachusetts foundry is coming home — capping a nearly two-century, cross-country odyssey that saw it hauled by oxcart to churches in Ohio before languishing for decades in a California garage. After a weeklong journey across the U.S., the historic bell is being returned Friday to the site where it was created 188 years ago, said Kiley Nichols, a spokesperson for the Paul Revere Heritage Site in Canton, just south of Boston. The museum said the 1,000-pound (453-kilogram) bell was made by the Revolutionary War patriot's son, Joseph Warren Revere, who took over his father's foundry in 1804.

  • Sen. Graham introduces resolution supporting ICC complaint against Putin's alleged war crimes in Ukraine

    On Tuesday, Sen. Lindsey Graham introduced a resolution in support of the Ukrainian government’s complaint to the International Criminal Court alleging Russian President Vladimir Putin is committing war crimes in the invasion of Ukraine. Standing with Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., who is Ukrainian American, Graham warned Russian troops that they follow Putin “at [their] own peril,” saying they could find themselves before the court if they commit war crimes.

  • Dogs provide comfort at Three Rivers schools

    Tanner and Austin’s handlers couldn’t say enough about the positive reactions the two have elicited from students.

  • New Jersey city votes to halt licenses of gas stations tied to Russia's Lukoil

    Reflecting growing animosity across the United States toward Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, lawmakers in New Jersey's largest city have voted to suspend the licenses of gas stations branded with the name of a major oil company based in Moscow. The Newark City Council passed a resolution 8-0 on Wednesday urging the city to suspend all licenses of two local Lukoil gasoline stations to show support for Ukraine. "This is a step on the city side to do what the rest of the world is doing to impose some pressure on Russia to stop this horrific invasion," said Council Member Anibal Ramos, who represents a part of Newark where many Ukrainian-Americans live.

  • Lindsey Graham calls for Putin to be assassinated by someone close to him: ‘Is there a Brutus in Russia?’

    South Carolina senator says only way to end war is if Russians decide to fix it

  • Amid war in Ukraine: A photojournalist's perspective

    The Times' Marcus Yam, no stranger to conflict photography, gives a first-person account from Ukraine

  • Nia Long To Be Honored During ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards

    The annual event will be hosted by actor Damson Idris.

  • Boris Johnson rejects calls for assassination of Putin

    A senior US politician urged someone in Russia to 'take out' their President.

  • 'First stage of World War III,' says Garry Kasparov

    STORY: “It’s the first stage of World War III…”Russian human rights activist and former world chess champion Garry Kasparov on Thursday urged world powers to adopt a harsher military and economic strategy against Russian President Vladimir Putin for his invasion of Ukraine… calling it nothing short of “the first stage of World War III.”“It's a genocide, live. It's the first time in our history, in human history, when we are watching war crimes on industrial scale, committed by Putin's criminal regime." (flash) "It's the first stage of the World War Three, and it's not war of our choosing.”In an interview with Reuters, Kasparov called on Western countries to recall their ambassadors from Moscow, eject Russia from the global police agency Interpol, and impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine.“Russia should be thrown back into the Stone Age to make sure that oil and gas industry and any other sensitive industries that are vital for survival of the regime cannot function without Western technological support.”Kasparov – who spoke to Reuters from New York on Thursday - played an active role in the anti-Kremlin opposition protest movement when he lived in Moscow and in the years since has been an outspoken Putin critic.He told Reuters there could be no peace in the region until Putin is removed from power – and took aim at U.S. President Joe Biden for not taking more aggressive action against the Russian leader earlier.“I hope that Americans will revise their strategy and will show strength. Never in history was a dictator stopped by restraint. A dictator already started an aggressive war, and he has committed war crimes beyond imagination."Sanctions so far imposed by the U.S. and other NATO countries have isolated Russia to an unprecedented extent for an economy of such size. Hundreds of Russian soldiers and Ukrainian civilians have been killed since Russian troops crossed the border on Feb. 24, and more than 1 million refugees have fled.

  • Vladimir Putin may declare martial law in Russia. Here's what it would mean for Russians.

    As the invasion of Ukraine grinds on and unrest grows in Russia, Putin may declare martial law to crack down on opposition to the incursion.

  • Lindsey Graham Calls for the Assassination of Vladimir Putin

    Anna MoneymakerA sitting United States senator thought it was a good idea on Thursday night to explicitly call for the assassination of Russian President Vladimir Putin.During an appearance on Fox News host Sean Hannity’s primetime program, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) declared that the only way to end the escalating crisis caused by Russia’s violent invasion of Ukraine is if Putin's political allies killed the Russian dictator.“What happens is that Putin looks at Biden, he sized him up, he thinks

  • Madam Vice President Kamala Harris Wears Custom Sergio Hudson To SOTU

    Madam Vice President Kamala Harris wore a custom Sergio Hudson look to the State Of The Union address, last night.

  • The Dow Is Falling as Concerns About Ukraine’s Nuclear Reactors Overshadow Strong Jobs Report

    Reports of a fire at a Ukrainian nuclear power plant—Europe's largest—rattled investors. It isn't just about sanctions and oil prices anymore.

  • Tiger Woods ridicules Phil Mickelson after pipping old rival to PGA Tour's £6m popularity prize

    As if Phil Mickelson needed any more negative publicity, Tiger Woods on Wednesday night ridiculed him for celebrating too early in the PGA Tour’s inaugural staging of its contentious popularity competition.

  • NBC News Plans Primetime William Barr Special; Former Attorney General Says He Told Donald Trump That Election Fraud Claims Were “Bulls—“

    As former Attorney General William Barr is poised to become the latest Trump administration insider with a tell-all book, NBC News has landed an exclusive interview with plans for a one-hour special on Sunday. Barr told Lester Holt that, in a December, 2020 meeting, he said to Trump that his claims of election fraud were […]

  • Zelensky: 'The end of the world has arrived'

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday issued a dire appeal for help as Russia's attacks across the country intensified.

  • The Russian elite daughters of Putin’s inner circle are using Instagram to slam his invasion of Ukraine

    Young Russian elites are advocating for peace in Ukraine on social media, highlighting the generational divide that threatens Putin's power in Russia.

  • Former Fox News Director Jack Hanick Indicted for Helping Russia

    Screenshot/Right Wing WatchAs the United States increasingly goes after some of the Kremlin’s business tentacles, the latest person arrested for violating U.S. sanctions against Russia is a former Fox News director who left to launch a Russian propaganda network.The Department of Justice on Thursday revealed that Jack Hanick was quietly arrested in London on Feb. 3 for dodging U.S. sanctions by helping a sanctioned Russian oligarch, Konstantin Malofeyev, start his right-wing Tsargrad TV.The DOJ

  • Biden court pick hits roadblock after GOP objection

    President Biden's nominee to fill a district court vacancy is hitting a dead end in the wake of pushback from GOP Sen. Ron Johnson (Wis.). Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) told The Hill on Wednesday that he isn't moving forward with William Pocan's nomination after Johnson indicated last month that he wouldn't support Pocan.The Senate has a precedent, known as the blue slip rule, that allows a home-state senator to...