Graham: Dems turning on Cuomo because 'he's made a lot of enemies'
GOP senator urges Democrats to 'follow the Republican model' and investigate accusations against New York governor
New interview shows first glimpse of Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony as Annika Sorenstam acknowledges issues with "the timing."
Two U.S. senators from states with declining manufacturing sectors are pushing to invest $8 billion through tax credits to create clean energy jobs. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Debbie Stabenow of Michigan unveiled legislation Monday that aims to help rural communities that have lost jobs in the coal and and fossil fuel industries. The proposal is meant to incentivize companies producing batteries, electric and fuel cell vehicles, semiconductor chips and other renewable energy technologies.
The trailer came loose from its van and collided with a pram in Braintree, Essex.
House Republicans will reclaim their majority in 2022 by offering candidates who are women, minorities or veterans, a memo obtained by Axios says. Why it matters: The document, drafted by a super PAC blessed by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, names top Democrats to target — Jared Golden of Maine, Matt Cartwright of Pennsylvania and Ron Kind of Wisconsin — and the type of Republican candidates to beat them. The Congressional Leadership Fund spent $140 million during the 2020 cycle, helping Republicans defy the odds and come within five seats of winning the House. The group now plans to play a key role in shaping the 2022 contests. The details: The memo, written by CLF President Dan Conston, singled out Golden, Cartwright and Kind because they live in Trump-friendly rural and working-class districts. Conston recommends "star Navy SEAL" Derrick Van Orden seek a rematch with Kind but says the GOP needs to find new, "stronger recruits" to take on Golden and Cartwright.The memo is blunt about candidate recruitment."In 2020, all 15 of the seats Republicans flipped were won by a woman, a minority or a veteran," Conston writes. "Continuing to recruit similar candidates is a foundational building block to the majority in 2022."Between the lines: House Republican candidates performed substantially better than Donald Trump did in suburban districts. The suburbs don't need to be the GOP killing fields that they were under Trump.Republicans will benefit in 2022 from "Democrats' overreach" on policies such as lengthy school closures, curtailment of fracking and pipeline cancellations, Conston writes.The big picture: The memo sounds the alarm about insufficient Republican candidate fundraising, calling it the "single biggest threat to Republicans taking back the majority."In competitive races, Democrats out-raised half of all Republican incumbents and all but three Republican challengers were out-raised, the memo states.During the final stretch, Democratic candidates spent $88 million more on television than Republicans.CLF has deep pockets, but super PACs pay far higher TV ad rates than campaigns. Conston emphasized that candidates will need to "stand on their own two feet" and boost their own digital fundraising, to get CLF support.Be smart: Conston predicts redistricting will bring on "painful member-vs.-member primaries," but he expects redistricting to ultimately help Republicans pick up seats in Texas, Florida, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina and Montana.
Sen. Joe Manchin (W.Va), who chairs the energy committee, is proposing $8 billion in new tax credits to spur domestic manufacturing of climate-friendly technologies. Manchin's vote is coveted for Democratic priorities in the narrowly divided Senate, which gives him lots of leverage.E&E News points out that he's likely to use his bill as a "bargaining chip when Democratic leaders seek his support for broad climate action."The bill would steer $4 billion of the incentives toward regions where coal mines or coal-fired power plants have closed — a priority for Manchin, whose state is a major coal producer.How it works: The bill would support new or retooled factories to build carbon capture equipment, renewables and advanced grid components, electric cars and more.The incentives are also available for upgrading factories to cut emissions, a summary notes.The bill aims to revive an advanced manufacturing tax credit program first created in the 2009 economic recovery package.Tax bills are under the jurisdiction of the Senate's finance committee. Co-sponsor Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) is on that panel.What's next: Over in the House, leaders of the Energy and Commerce Committee will unveil sweeping climate legislation later today.Watch for provisions that could move under the budget reconciliation process, which protects certain spending and tax measures from Senate filibusters.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday said it is "clear" that Iran was behind an attack in the Gulf of Oman last week that targeted an Israeli-owned cargo ship. "Iran is the greatest enemy of Israel," Netanyahu told the Israeli public broadcaster Kan. "I am determined to halt it. We are hitting it in the entire region." An explosion rocked the Helios Ray on Friday, as the cargo ship was on its way to Singapore. No one on the crew was injured in the blast, but U.S. defense officials told The Associated Press the ship did sustain damage above the waterline. The ship was carrying cars, and prior to the explosion had stopped in multiple ports in the Persian Gulf to drop off vehicles. The Helios Ray arrived in Dubai on Sunday for repairs and an inspection, and it remains unclear what caused the blast. On Sunday night, Syrian state media reported several airstrikes took place near Damascus, with air defense systems intercepting most of the missiles. Israeli media says the airstrikes were against Iranian targets and carried out in response to the ship attack. The Israeli military declined to comment to AP. Iran has pinned several recent attacks inside the country on Israel, including an explosion last summer at a nuclear facility and the killing of scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the founder of Iran's military nuclear program.
Dwight and Steven Hammond's conviction for torching federal lands sparked the takeover of an Oregon wildlife refuge led by ranchers Ryan and Ammon Bundy.
The Biden administration has declined to release virtual visitor logs for the White House after promising to do so during the 2020 campaign season. President Obama first instituted the practice of releasing visitor logs for the White House, but the Trump administration ceased doing so. While the current administration has made records of in-person visits to the White House available, it has declined to do so for virtual meetings. “For the sake of clarity—The Biden-Harris Administration will return to the policy of releasing White House visitor logs,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki wrote on Twitter on January 15. Psaki dismissed the issue on Monday after a reporter asked after the virtual visitor logs during a White House briefing. “He’s meeting with members of the Senate virtually today,” Psaki said. “There, I’ve released it for you. What else would you like to know?” Hours before the briefing, White House spokesman Mike Gwin said the Biden administration was committed to transparency in comments to Politico. “President Biden committed during the campaign to restoring ethics and transparency to government, and in his first weeks in office he’s taken significant steps to deliver on that, including by reinstating the daily press briefing, putting in place sweeping ethics guidelines for the administration, and pledging to regularly release visitor logs again,” Gwin said.
Will Smith appeared on 'Pod Save America' and discussed running for political office in the future and his personal experiences with racism.
While the Microsoft billionaire and the Tesla titan have never had a particularly cozy relationship, things have heated up over the past year.
Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced Monday afternoon it will close its Media on Demand service this spring. What Happened: Media on Demand was a spinoff of the self-publishing platform CreateSpace, which began as an independent company in 2000 called BookSurge and was acquired by Amazon in 2005. CreateSpace enabled individuals to publish their own books, CDs and DVDs on its platform, and in 2018 the book publishing aspect of CreateSpace was merged with Amazon's Kindle Direct Publishing service while the DVDs and CDs were transferred to the Media on Demand service. "While we will stop accepting new titles on March 31, 2021, you will still be able to sell your existing titles through June 4, 2021," said Amazon in an email to the Media on Demand content owners. "These dates may be subject to change so make sure to check the closure schedule for more details and updates on our closure status." Amazon stated its decision was "based on customer and content owner feedback, specifically their preference for digital streaming services vs. physical discs." This marks the second time in a week that Amazon has moved away from accommodating independent creative artists seeking to bring their work to the platform. Last week, Amazon announced its Prime Video Direct platform has stopped accepting unsolicited documentary and short film submissions for Prime Video Direct. Amazon has not set a specific date for the closure of the service, although it's tentatively aiming for an August shutdown.
China appears to be moving faster toward a capability to launch its newer nuclear missiles from underground silos, possibly to improve its ability to respond promptly to a nuclear attack, according to an American expert who analyzed satellite images of recent construction at a missile training area. Hans Kristensen, a longtime watcher of U.S., Russian and Chinese nuclear forces, said the imagery suggests that China is seeking to counter what it may view as a growing threat from the United States. The U.S. in recent years has pointed to China's nuclear modernization as a key justification for investing hundreds of billions of dollars in the coming two decades to build an all-new U.S. nuclear arsenal.
Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) sees a way Republicans can win back the House, Senate, and White House: Ditch former President Donald Trump. During an appearance Sunday on CNN's State of the Union, Cassidy warned his party that if it does not shift its focus to the issues, GOP candidates will lose in upcoming elections. "Political campaigns are about winning," Cassidy said. "Our agenda does not move forward unless we win. We need a candidate who can not only win himself or herself, but we also have to have someone who lifts all boats. And that's clearly not happened over the last four years." Cassidy — one of seven Republican senators who voted to convict Trump of inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol — does not think Trump will be the 2024 GOP presidential nominee. He said Republicans need to connect with voters on "those issues that are important to the American people" if they want to win the 2022 midterms and 2024 presidential election, not worry about "putting one person on a pedestal and making that one person our focal point. If we idolize one person, we will lose. And that's kind of clear from the last election."
Unsurprisingly, former President Donald Trump won the Conservative Political Action Conference's 2024 presidential straw poll Sunday, and he did so handily, garnering 55 percent of the vote. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) was the only other potential candidate to reach double digits at 21 percent. It's unclear if Trump will run, but many Republicans, including some of Trump's fiercest critics, think he is the overwhelming favorite for the nomination right now if he does enter the ring. So, CPAC conducted a second poll without Trump. DeSantis led the way in that one at 43 percent, followed by South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) at 11 percent. Meanwhile, former Vice President Mike Pence, who declined an invitation to the conference in Orlando, didn't gain much traction. #CPAC2021 poll w/o Trump Ron DeSantis: 43%Kristi Noem: 11%Don Jr: 8%Mike Pompeo: 7%Ted Cruz: 7%Tucker Carlson: 3%Josh Hawley: 3%Nikki Haley: 3%Ivanka: 3%Rand Paul: 2%... and Mike Pence: 1% — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) February 28, 2021 The polls, of course, come with many caveats attached. The election is a long way away, straw polls aren't the most reliable predictive method, and the CPAC conference is not necessarily representative of the larger Republican Party, which many analysts consider to be at a Trump-inspired crossroads right now. It's also worth noting that DeSantis' strong showing may be partly tied to the conference taking place on his home turf.
In his first public testimony about the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, FBI Director Christopher Wray testified before the Senate Judiciary Committe on Sunday that the attack was "criminal behavior, plain and simple ... that we, the FBI, view as domestic terrorism." Wray continued by saying the siege "was not an isolated event." Rather, he said, "the problem of domestic terrorism has been metastasizing across the country for a long time now, and it's not going away anytime soon." FBI Director Wray testifies to US Senate on Jan. 6 Capitol attack: • "That attack, that siege was criminal behavior, plain and simple, and it's behavior that we, the FBI, view as domestic terrorism."• 270,000+ digital media tips sent from public• 300+ arrested pic.twitter.com/dogXo1W7pJ — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 2, 2021 The comments were quickly met with agreement across the political spectrum. Good. He's right. https://t.co/Pc1SFcQO2L — Stephen Hayes (@stephenfhayes) March 2, 2021 It was!!!! https://t.co/9bk0697vB5 — Meredith Shiner (@meredithshiner) March 2, 2021
Two incidents in New York highlight a rise in hate attacks on Asian Americans amid the pandemic.
Decision could narrow section 2 of Voting Rights Act, which prohibits voting laws that discriminate based on race The supreme court building in Washington DC. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters The US supreme court will hear a case on Tuesday that could allow the court’s conservative majority to deal a major blow to the most powerful remaining provision of the Voting Rights Act, the 1965 law designed to prevent racial discrimination in voting. Sign up for the Guardian’s Fight to Vote newsletter The case, Brnovich v Democratic National Committee, involves a dispute over two Arizona measures. One is a 2016 law that bans anyone other than a close family member or caregiver from collecting absentee ballots, sometimes called ballot harvesting. The second is a measure that requires officials to reject ballots cast in the wrong precinct, even if the voter has cast a vote in statewide races. Arizona rejected more than 38,335 ballots cast in the wrong precinct between 2008 and 2016 and minority voters were twice as likely as white voters to have their ballots rejected, the DNC noted in its brief. Minority voters, including the state’s Native American population, are disproportionately harmed by the ballot collection ban because they are more likely to lack reliable mail service. The DNC argues that the policies violated section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, which prohibits voting laws that discriminate based on race. A trial court ruled in 2018 that the policies did not violate the law, and a three-judge panel on the US court of appeals for the ninth circuit later upheld that ruling. But the full circuit voted to rehear the case and last year found that the policies did violate the Voting Rights Act. Now, the Arizona attorney general, Mark Brnovich, a Republican, and the Arizona Republican party are appealing that ruling to the US supreme court. And though the facts in the case are about Arizona, the stakes could extend far beyond it. Brnovich and the Arizona Republican party are urging the court to use the case as a vehicle for announcing a narrower view of section 2 than the one currently in use. Such a ruling would take away one of most powerful tools that voting rights groups have to challenge discriminatory voting laws. Section 2 was elevated after the supreme court’s 2013 decision in Shelby County v Holder that struck down another Voting Rights Act provision requiring certain places with a history of voting discrimination, including Arizona, to submit voting laws to the federal government for pre-clearance before they went into effect. “Without preclearance on the books, we’ve all had to rely more heavily on section 2 in order to address racial discrimination in voting,” said Sean Morales-Doyle, an attorney at the Brennan Center for Justice who helped author an amicus brief in the case in support of the DNC’s position. “If section 2 is limited, then we have even fewer tools.” Losing the full power of section 2 would also make it harder for litigants, including the justice department, to challenge the wave of restrictive bills bubbling in Georgia and other state legislatures that would make it harder to vote, added Deuel Ross, an attorney with the NAACP Legal Defense Fund (LDF), which also filed an amicus brief in support of the DNC. The case arrives at a supreme court where conservatives now have a powerful 6-3 majority that appears increasingly hostile to voting rights. It repeatedly refused to expand access to the ballot during the pandemic last year. And since its decision in Shelby County v Holder, the court has given the green light to aggressive voter purging and severe partisan gerrymandering. Brnovich and the Arizona GOP want the supreme court to clarify the approach courts should take when they are evaluating whether a law violates section 2. Brnovich is also asking the supreme court to set a high bar for minority voters and their lawyers to clear in order to prove that a law runs afoul of section 2. Generally, he argues that courts should use an approach for evaluating section 2 claims that would make it harder to challenge facially neutral measures, such as voter ID laws, that do not explicitly make it harder for a specific group to vote. And if minority voters are able to prove that a law has a “substantial disparate impact” on them, Brnovich argues, they should be required to show that disparity is directly connected to the voting policy. But discriminatory voting laws often don’t work that way. There is a long history in the US of using policies that, taken in a vacuum, appear racially neutral because they apply to everyone, but are designed to interact with economic, social and other factors to make it harder to vote, LDF wrote in its amicus brief. Literacy tests and property requirements, the suppressive devices used in Jim Crow, applied to everyone, but made it harder for Black voters to register because of unequal education and economic factors, the group noted. “You’re talking about two very specific voting laws that have a really obvious connection to the history of discrimination against indigenous, Black and brown voters in this state,” said Allison Riggs, the interim executive director of the Southern Coalition for Social Justice, which filed an amicus brief in support of the DNC’s position. “Poverty, lack of transportation, lack of access to flexible work and living wages is why out of precinct voting is important and why ballot collection, particularly on indigenous lands is so important.” One of the most interesting votes in the case will be that of Chief Justice John Roberts. When he authored the Shelby opinion in 2013, he specifically pointed to section 2 as one of the most powerful tools still in place to combat voting discrimination. But in 1982, then a young lawyer in the justice department, he strongly advocated against expanding section 2 and keeping it only limited to cases in which there was evidence of intentional discrimination. Roberts ultimately lost the argument. Democrats argue in their brief that Arizona is proposing an “overly narrow” way of looking at section 2. The ninth circuit, Democrats say, appropriately analyzed the measures, finding that it disproportionately affected minority voters and worked in combination with social and historical conditions in Arizona to make it harder for those voters to cast a ballot. Richard Hasen, a law professor at the University of California, Irvine, noted in a blogpost last month that voting rights litigators have generally been hesitant about pushing section 2 claims too far. The Democratic party, he wrote, didn’t seem to have that concern in this case, opening up an opportunity for Republicans to narrow the law. “Section 2 has done important work to rein in some of the worst forms of vote denial in recent years, and it would be a tremendous shame if this overreach of a case ends up serving as the vehicle to eviscerate what remains of the crown jewel of the civil rights movement,” he wrote in a post on SCOTUSBlog. In December, Donald Trump’s justice department filed an amicus brief backing Brnovich and endorsing a narrower framework for interpreting section 2. But in February, the Biden administration filed a letter with the court abandoning that position. The justice department said it still believed the Arizona measures did not violate the Voting Rights Act, but no longer backed the framework for interpreting section 2 put forth by the Trump administration. There are multiple ways the court could choose to rule in the case without weakening the scope of section 2. Morales-Doyle, the Brennan Center attorney, said he hoped the court recognized the climate around elections and race in which they were hearing the case. “There’s a big-picture narrative as to what’s going on with our democracy and race in American society. The court’s going to get to weigh in right now,” he said. “I think our hope is that the court instead sees it as an opportunity to reaffirm the values and the protections we have in place for our democracy.”
Just a few weeks after leaving office, former President Donald Trump was back in the spotlight on Sunday. At the beginning of his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, he asked the enthusiastic crowd if they missed him already before telling them that he'll "continue to fight right by your side." He then dismissed reports that he was thinking about breaking off from the Republican Party and striking out on his own. "I am not starting a new party," he said, claiming the idea was "fake news." Instead, Trump predicted the GOP will "unite and be stronger than ever before." "We are not starting new parties ... we have the Republican Party" -- Trump pic.twitter.com/PkumgJ6xqF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 28, 2021
Mark Gallogly, a Wall Street veteran and big-dollar Democratic donor, is joining John Kerry's international climate team, people familiar with the matter tell Axios. Why it matters: Hiring someone with Gallogly's experience is an indication Kerry plans to leverage markets and investing strategies to address climate change. Gallogly is the highest-profile New York investor to sign on to the Biden administration. "We need to be working hand in hand with the private and public sector to provide the finance, which will be critical — finance in the trillions — in order so that countries can do what they have to do," Kerry, special envoy for climate change, told the Munich Security Conference.Gallogly will focus on outreach to the business community. His job doesn't require Senate confirmation.The State Department is still organizing Kerry's office and declined to confirm the hiring. "We hope to be able to share more details soon, once we have consulted with Congress," a spokesperson said. Gallogly co-founded Centerbridge Partners, a private equity firm, after spending 16 years at Blackstone, a private equity firm.Since retiring in December, he has been focused on his family investment office, with an interest in climate solutions.During the Obama administration, Gallogly served on the Council on Jobs and Competitiveness and the President's Economic Recovery Advisory Board.While other Biden officials, like Brian Deese, the director of National Economic Council, and Wally Adeyemo, nominee for deputy treasury secretary, both did stints at Blackrock, the world's largest asset management firm, they are more creatures of Washington than Wall Street.Gallogly made his mark, and his money, in finance.Go deeper: A longtime Democratic donor, Gallogly initially supported Beto O'Rourke for president but signed on to the Biden campaign last summer.He and his wife, Lise Strickler, were co-hosts for a June 18 virtual Biden fundraiser called "Climate Leaders for Biden." They raised more than $4.4 million."We have just nine years to prevent the worse consequences of climate change," Biden said at the fundraiser. "To me, climate is personal. It's urgent, it's a top priority."
After the planned hirings sparked propaganda concerns, a city official apologized, saying, "this was never about trying to persuade or change public opinion."