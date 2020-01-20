Graham, Dershowitz say effort to dismiss articles of impeachment 'dead' as they prepare for trial

Two of President Donald Trump's leading defenders said Sunday that the Senate will not vote to dismiss the articles of impeachment against him, though both argued the president committed no impeachable offense, outlining what is likely to be the heart of Trump's defense in his trial.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who is one of Trump's leading political backers on Capitol Hill, had said he wanted the impeachment process to "die quickly" when it reached the Senate. On "Fox News Sunday" he called the process a "partisan railroad job" but he said the effort to have the articles of impeachment dismissed before the trial is "dead for practical purposes."

"The idea of dismissing the case early on is not going to happen. We don't have the votes for that," Graham said, adding that the Senate impeachment trial will likely follow the format of the one for President Bill Clinton in 1999.

High-profile criminal defense attorney Alan Dershowitz, who has been named to Trump's legal team, said on CNN's "State of the Union" that "a motion is not going to made" in the Senate to dismiss the case against the president as it was in the Clinton trial. But he made it clear he believes such a move would be warranted.

Trump is accused of leveraging military aid to pressure Ukraine into announcing a pair of investigations that stood to benefit the president ahead of his 2020 reelection bid. The House impeached Trump last month on two articles of impeachment: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Much of how the trial will proceed, including whether additional witness testimony or evidence will be allowed, has yet to be determined.

Impartial justice?: Can senators be unbiased in Trump impeachment trial?

Dershowitz plans to argue on the Senate floor that "even if everything that is alleged by the House managers is proven or taken as true, they would not rise to the level of an impeachable offense."

"If my argument succeeds, there's no need for witnesses. Indeed, there's no need for even arguments, any further arguments. If the House charges do not include impeachable offenses, that's really the end of the matter, and the Senate should vote to acquit, or even to dismiss," Dershowitz said.

Dershowitz said he "will be presenting a very strong argument" based on that made in 1868 by former Supreme Court Justice Benjamin Curtis in the impeachment trial against President Andrew Johnson.

Curtis' argument, according to Dershowitz, was "that the framers intended for impeachable conduct only to be criminal-like conduct or conduct that is prohibited by the criminal law." Dershowitz asserted that neither of the two articles of impeachment against Trump are charges of criminal behavior.

More: Who are the 7 impeachment managers selected for the Senate trial of President Donald Trump?

On Saturday, the Democratic House impeachment managers who will prosecute the case filed a lengthy brief that outlined their allegations against Trump, which said the president "used his official powers to pressure a foreign government to interfere in a United States election for his personal political gain, and then attempted to cover up his scheme by obstructing Congress’s investigation into his misconduct."

Trump's legal team responded with a brief that called the impeachment a "brazen and unlawful attempt to overturn the results of the 2016 election and interfere in the 2020 election." Like Dershowitz, the brief said articles "fail to allege any crime or violation of law whatsoever." But it also said that the president had done nothing wrong and that Trump's actions on Ukraine were "constitutional, perfectly legal, completely appropriate, and taken in furtherance of our national interest."

"I didn't sign that brief. I didn't even see the brief until after it was filed," Dershowitz said on ABC News "This Week" when asked if he agreed the president had done nothing wrong. He said it didn't matter whether he thought what Trump did was acceptable, only if it was impeachable.

"My mandate is to determine what is a constitutionally authorized criteria for impeachment," he said. And abuse of power did not meet the criteria, he argued, because it "is so open-ended."