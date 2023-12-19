Graham Fire Department warning about proper space heater use after house fire

TechCrunch

Apple's move to cut off Beeper, the app that brought iMessage to Android users, already caught the attention of U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, who called out the tech giant for anticompetitive behavior. Now, a bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers is asking the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate Apple's "potential anticompetitive treatment of the Beeper Mini messaging application," noting that "interoperability and interconnections have long been key drivers of competition and consumer choice in communications services." In it, they note that the Dept. of Commerce had earlier this year described Apple as a "gatekeeper" with a "monopoly position" in its mobile app ecosystem.