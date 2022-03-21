Graham fumes at confirmation hearing: Childs treatment 'vicious'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Lindsey Graham
    Lindsey Graham
    American politician
  • J. Michelle Childs
    American judge
  • Ketanji Brown Jackson
    American judge
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) gives an opening statement during a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson on Monday, March 21, 2022.
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) gives an opening statement during a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson on Monday, March 21, 2022.


Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) fumed over progressive criticism of J. Michelle Childs, a district court nominee who was also a Supreme Court contender, and accused Democrats of holding a double standard against GOP nominees.

Graham's remarks, which came near the start of the four-day hearing for President Biden's actual nominee for the court - Ketanji Brown Jackson - are the most extensive comments Graham has given on Jackson's nomination since his meeting with Jackson last week.

After that meeting, which lasted roughly 15 minutes, Graham went radio silent on his thinking about Jackson.

"The attacks from the left against Judge Childs was really pretty vicious, to be honest with you," Graham said.

Graham added that he believed there was a "wholesale effort" to take her out of the running for the Supreme Court seat.

"This is a new game for the Supreme Court, and this game is particularly disturbing to me," Graham said.

"If that's the way the game's going to be played then I'll have a response, and I don't expect it to ... reward that way of playing the game," he added.

Graham predicted that Childs, if she had been nominated, would have gotten 60 or more votes. Supreme Court nominees can be confirmed with a simple majority.

Jackson isn't expected to get more than three GOP votes - the same number of Republican senators who supported her for her appeals court seat last year.

Graham was one of the three Republican senators who voted for Jackson previously, along with Sens. Susan Collins (Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (Alaska). He is widely viewed as a "no" vote on Jackson.

Graham lobbied hard for Childs to be the Supreme Court nominee and previously warned that it could be problematic for him to vote for another potential pick.

Beyond Childs, Graham accused Democrats and the media of having a double standard in its treatment of Republican versus Democratic nominees of color.

"Bottom line here is when it is about philosophy, when it's somebody of color on our side, [and] it's about if we're all racist if we ask hard questions" if it is a Democratic nominee, Graham said.

"It's not going to fly with us. We're used to it by now," he added.

Graham also fumed over the handling of Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination. Kavanaugh's nomination was thrown into chaos after he faced sexual assault allegations, which he denied.

The nomination descended the Senate into vitriol, with protestors confronting senators around the Capitol complex and Capitol Police officers helping escort lawmakers to votes.

"Democratic senators are not going to have their windows busted by groups. It means that no Republican senator is going to unleash on you an attack about your character when the hearing is almost over," Graham said.

Recommended Stories

  • Ted Cruz laments angry supreme court hearings a day after angry airport fracas

    Texas senator filmed becoming confrontational with airport staff after missing check-in window for flight from Bozeman, Montana The film showed the masked Cruz remonstrating with the two staff members and an armed officer. It was not possible to hear what was said. Photograph: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA In Washington on Monday, the Texas senator Ted Cruz complained that supreme court confirmation hearings have become increasingly angry and confrontational. In Bozeman, Montana the previous day, however, t

  • What to watch as Jackson's Supreme Court hearings begin

    After meeting privately with almost half the members of the Senate, it's time for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson to testify publicly this week before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Democrats and President Joe Biden are hoping to win Republican votes for Jackson after three contentious and divisive nomination fights during President Donald Trump’s administration. Several Republicans who met with Jackson praised her legal acumen, broad experience and engaging, empathetic demeanor.

  • Sen. Durbin says attacks on Ketanji Brown Jackson’s record as soft on crime are 'baseless'

    During the first day of confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said Republican charges that Jackson was soft on crime are "baseless."

  • Meet Tetyana, Ukrainian missile operator

    STORY: This is Tetyana Chornovol. A former nationalist member of parliament, who is now fighting in frontline trenches.Working as an anti-tank guided missile operator, just north of Kyiv.Here, she describes her most recent hit."I switched it on and saw tanks on the screen. They just entered within the range of my missile. I took aim and destroyed the first tank. Interestingly, the rocket was flying for quite some time. Perhaps the tanks registered the rocket's launch and managed to turn back but I shot it right at the fuel tanks and the ammunition load has detonated. The tank literally flew off the road and now it is somewhere in the road ditch in the forest. After that we came under fire, not for long, all during this time Russian military vehicles were turning back and escaping. So one destroyed tank was enough to stop the attack, for the column to turn back and run away.”A high profile anti-corruption campaigner, Tetyana, who is also a former journalist, was one of the leaders in the Euromaidan protests.She turned to politics in 2014 and was elected a member of the nationalist and conservative People’s Front party.But now she’s part of a unit tasked with engaging and destroying Russian tanks and armoured vehicles to stop its approach on the Ukrainian capital. Tetyana is a war widow herself. Her husband, Mykola Berezovyi, served as a volunteer fighter in the right wing paramilitary Azov Battalion.He was killed during fighting in eastern Ukraine in 2014.

  • Falcons trading QB Matt Ryan to Colts for 3rd-round pick

    The Atlanta Falcons are trading quarterback Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts for a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft

  • ‘Mosquito in a nudist colony’: Republican Ron Johnson targets Fauci and Hunter Biden

    Wisconsin senator says if GOP retakes control it will use committees to move against Democrats and Biden Ron Johnson of Wisconsion, seen on Capitol Hill. Photograph: Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/REX/Shutterstock Hunter Biden and Anthony Fauci will be prime targets of Senate Republicans should the party win control in November, a senior senator said. Asked by the Hill what he would want to investigate should he control a committee with subpoena power, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin said: “Like ever

  • Will Car Insurance Cover You if You Hit a Deer?

    For example, motorists may not know what kind of insurance they would need in order to get their car repairs paid for in the event they become involved in an accident with a deer. When does car insurance cover motorists after an animal accident? The good news is it is possible for car insurance to provide the money to repair or replace a vehicle after an accident occurs with a deer.

  • The Surprisingly Simple Mantra Rebel Wilson Uses to Stay Motivated After Her 75-Pound Weight Loss

    Rebel Wilson’s trainer Gunnar Peterson shared how the star stays motivated to continue her “year of health” after losing 75 pounds. Plus, her go-to workouts.

  • Russia says it hit Kyiv shopping centre because it was storing rockets

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia said on Monday it had struck a Kyiv shopping centre with high-precision long-range weapons because it was being used as a rocket store and reloading station by Ukrainian forces. The Kyiv shopping centre was attacked late on Sunday, killing at least eight people, wrecking nearby buildings and leaving smoking piles of rubble and the twisted wreckage of burned-out cars spread over several hundred metres. "The areas near the shopping centre were used as a large base for storing rocket munitions and for reloading multiple rocket launchers," Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov told reporters.

  • UK aid worker asks why she was left in Iran for six years

    LONDON (Reuters) -Aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe accused Britain and Iran on Monday of treating her like a political pawn, saying it should not have taken six years for London to secure her release from detention in Tehran. Appearing at a news conference in parliament in London, the 44-year-old said she would always be haunted by her time in prison but would slowly work to rebuild her life with her daughter, 7, and husband away from the spotlight. Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who holds both British and Iranian citizenship, returned to Britain last week from Iran, where she was held for six years after being convicted of plotting to overthrow the clerical establishment.

  • Lawmakers reject Russian official's request to return Alaska: 'Never, ever, ever'

    Alaska lawmakers responded to a Russian official who called for the United States to return Alaska: "We have hundreds of thousands of armed Alaskans."

  • Former US army general says Russia's army in Ukraine lacks 'motivated' soldiers and is 'poorly led'

    "There's nothing worse in any organization than crappy leadership and that's exactly what the Russians are displaying," former major general James Marks said.

  • Legislature undecided on congressional residency requirement

    As the state legislature continues debating a residency requirement to run for Congress, it remains undecided if former President Trump's preferred candidate in the District 5 U.S. House race will be eligible to run. Driving the news: The state Senate has already passed a bill requiring a candidate to live in Tennessee for at least three years in order to run in a primary for Congress.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe House pa

  • No charges in shooting death of man saved from South Carolina lake

    South Carolina officials say they won’t file charges against a boater who fatally shot a man that he helped rescue from the water.

  • Duke and Duchess of Cambridge 'shake their waists like nobody's business' as they begin Caribbean tour with dancing

    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were “shaking their waists like nobody’s business” in Belize on Sunday as they put protests over the “colonial overtones” of their tour behind them.

  • Gloat over the demise of Arizona school funding. We'll rally voters in the fall

    The courts have overturned Proposition 208, but voters are paying attention - and we are furious over how our leaders are treating Arizona schools.

  • 1957 Ford Fairlane 500 Skyliner Sports Ultra-Rare Engine Option

    This crazy classic car is the supercharged V8 racer that no one expected.

  • How Beijing's propaganda is hurting my relationship with my Chinese grandparents

    Our conversations are ever more fraught as Chinese state media pushes Putin's war in Ukraine

  • Letters to the editor for Monday, March 21, 2022

    Our readers share their opinions on a variety of topics

  • Confirming Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court is a start

    But bigger changes are needed to fix SCOTUS