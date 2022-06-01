Graham FY 22-23 budget proposes an increase in refuse fees, hiring of 6 patrol officers

The Graham City Council will hold a special meeting on Thursday to discuss the proposed 2022-2023 fiscal year budget.

The total proposed amount for the general fund is $16,732,925, according to the Graham FY 22-23 proposed budget.

A $2 monthly increase for refuse fees, such as garbage and recycling, is propsed, for a total of $10.50 per unit, according to the Budget.

Six full-time patrol officers are recommended to join the Graham Police Department staff as part of the Community Oriented Policing Grant Program, which would also fund a partial amount of the salaries for hired officers.

In addition, the Fire Department is suggested to hire two additional captain positions as part of "restructuring efforts," according to the Budget.

$35,000 is proposed for street resurfacing for the 9th consecutive year, according to the Budget.

The workshop will be held on June 2, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. at the City Hall Municipal Building, 201 S. Main Street.

A copy of the proposed budget can be found in the City Clerk’s office or on the City’s website at https://www.cityofgraham.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/22-23-Proposed-Budget-for-Website-reduced.pdf.

