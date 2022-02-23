Graham and McConnell condemn Putin's Ukraine moves

In this article:
  • Lindsey Graham
    Lindsey Graham
    American politician
  • Mitch McConnell
    Mitch McConnell
    American politician
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Republican Senator Lindsey Graham both condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions on Ukraine. McConnell called for the toughest possible sanctions. Graham compared Putin to Adolph Hitler. (Feb. 23)

