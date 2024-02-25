Graham Norton issues goodbye message to listeners in final Virgin Radio weekend show: ‘It’s such a privilege’

Graham Norton delivered a farewell message to listeners at the end of the final episode of his Virgin Radio weekend show.

The Irish broadcaster announced on Saturday (24 February) that he would be stepping down from the regular slot after three years, with Sunday’s episode (25 February) to be his final one.

Norton joined BBC Radio 2 in 2010, hosting the 10am to 1pm Saturday show, which had previously been presented by Jonathan Ross. In 2021, he moved the series from Radio 2 to Virgin.

Speaking to listeners at the end of Sunday’s episode, the Graham Norton Show star, 60, said: “I’m very grateful for all of your messages. It’s become embarassing to read them out. But there’s a lot of people saying nice things.”

He went on to thank Chris Evans, the bosses at Virgin, as well as the guests show regulars, and the producers. “It is a really lovely place to work. They’ve created a nice atmosphere; I’ve only had good times here for the last three years two months,” he said.

Addressing people at home, he said: “My final thank you has to be to you. To you, for listening, and sharing your lives. We’ve loved hearing your messages, and finding out what you’ve been up to, what you’ve liked, what you haven’t liked, what’s made you happy, what’s made you sad over those years.

“It has been such a privilege to sit here and share your weekends with you for the last three years and two months.”

Graham Norton has quit his Virgin Radio show after 13 years (bbc)

He then closed out the show by playing Madonna’s “Hung Up” – the same song he first played at the start of his inaugural Virgin Radio show.

While he is leaving his weekend post, Norton will continue to work as a presenter for the broadcaster in other capacities.

“Now, the show isn’t quite the normal show today because I have a bit of an announcement to make – I’m leaving weekends here at Virgin Radio,” he said at the start of Saturday’s broadcast.

“I’ll still be kind of popping up on the station from time to time. But my regular Saturday and Sundays, I’m stepping away,” he continued. “I’ve worked weekends between here and the old place for 13 years and my life has changed a bit, so I just want my weekends back.”

Graham Norton photographed in January 2024 (Getty Images)

A new presenter will be announced in the coming weeks, with Angela Scanlon stepping in as a short-term replacement.

Virgin Radio content director Mike Cass said: “Graham Norton has delighted Virgin Radio’s weekend listeners for the last three years.

“He steps back from the weekend show with our thanks and with our delight that he remains part of the wider Virgin Radio family. His are big boots to fill, and we’ll be announcing the owner of those feet in the weeks to come.”