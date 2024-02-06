Graham officer kills knife-weilding teen who stabbed another cop

A Graham police officer shot and killed a knife-weilding teen who had stabbed another officer on Monday.

Texas Rangers are investigating the officer-involved shooting that began with a 911 call at 12:30 p.m. about a man with a knife near the intersection of Hillcrest and Morado streets.

According to a press released from Texas DPS, officers tried to make contact with the suspect, who was described as "belligerent," but the man attacked and stabbed an officer.

Another police officer shot the suspect, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

The wounded officer was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth where he is reported to be in stable condition.

Names of the people involved had not been released as of Tuesday morning.

DPS said the investigation is ongoing.

