Graham Police: charges pending for woman after crashing into Popeye's

Graham Police don't suspect impairment in the crash of a Nissan SUV into Popeye's on South Main Street at 1:49 a.m. on Wednesday, but a young woman was injured and charges against the driver are pending.

The 17-year-old “passenger” was apparently hanging on to the exterior of the vehicle when it hit the brick building at 720 S. Main St., according to a Graham Police news release. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and EMS took her to the hospital.

There was significant damage to the building, according to the police.

