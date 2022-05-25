Graham Police report road-rage shooting

A road-rage incident Tuesday, May 24, ended with a shooting and one driver in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to Graham Police, at about 7:20 p.m. two vehicles pulled over on South Main Street near the intersection with Ivey Road, and one of the drivers got out and started what a police news release called a “verbal and physical altercation” with the passenger of the other car.

One of them fired a gun, and the other was injured.

Police have not explained which party fired the gun, if there were any arrests or if they were looking for a suspect.

They have said the incident is still under investigation and are asking for information about the shooting by calling Burlington and Graham Communications at 336-229-3500 or Alamance County Crime Stoppers at 336-229-7100.

