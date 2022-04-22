Graham Police traffic stop leads to confrontation with crowd, arrests

Officers used force to arrest multiple people at the Pines Apartments, according to a Graham Police news release, when a group of bystanders objected to a traffic stop.

Police are holding back details like the number and names of people arrested, the number and nature of the uses of force, or whether there were any injuries pending an investigation, according to the release.

Police stopped a car at the apartment complex in the 700 block of Ivey Road at about 2:20 p.m., Thursday, April 21. The stop was not related to any incident at the apartment complex. A crowd of residents approached the officers and “became agitated,” according to the release.

Officers told the crowd to get back when the group started to interfere with the traffic stop, and more officers came to the scene.

At least three people refused to back up from the scene, according to the release, and officers used physical force making several arrests.

