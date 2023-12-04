Graham responds to Cheney’s dire warnings about second Trump term

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) responded to former Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-Wyo.) dire warnings about a potential second term for former President Trump by claiming President Biden’s reelection would be much worse for the country.

Cheney warned in an interview with CBS’s John Dickerson that the United States is “sleepwalking into dictatorship” as the possibility of Trump winning another term in the White House in 2024 looms. Graham responded to her comments on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday, arguing Trump was a better president than Biden.

“I think a continuation of the Biden presidency would be a disaster for peace and prosperity at home and abroad,” Graham said. “Our border is broken. The only person who is really going to fix a broken border is Donald Trump. When he was president, none of this stuff was going on in Ukraine. Hamas and all these other terrorist groups were afraid of Trump.”

“I think Liz’s s hatred of Trump is real,” he added.

Graham has been a staunch ally of the former president and has repeatedly defended him as he faces numerous criminal cases. The South Carolina senator said Sunday that if Biden is reelected, “then we won’t recognize America and the world will be truly on fire.”

Cheney, a prominent Trump critic, has been on a media tour to promote her forthcoming book, “Oath and Honor: A Memoir and a Warning.” She has been repeatedly warning against electing Trump to the White House again, suggesting doing so could spell the end of American democracy.

She also said in the CBS interview that reelecting a GOP majority in the House “presents a threat” to the country. She added that members of the Republican Party “haven’t chosen the Constitution.”

Cheney served as the vice chair of the House select committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. She later lost her August 2022 primary after becoming a frequent critic of her party and the former president.

In a separate interview Monday on NBC’s “Today,” she said she “will never vote for Donald Trump” and “will do whatever it takes to make sure that Donald Trump is defeated in 2024.” She also said Trump would refuse to leave office at the end of his second four-year term if reelected to the White House.

“He’s already attempted to seize power, and he was stopped, thankfully, and for the good of the nation and the republic,” she said. “But he said he will do it again. He’s expressed no remorse for what he did.”

