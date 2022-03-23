Graham revisits Kavanaugh grievances
While repeatedly interrupting Supreme Court Nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham dredged up grievances over Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s hearing process. (March 23)
It's not a cakewalk, but Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court confirmation hearings are a far cry from the Kavanaugh treatment.
"Spot the difference," said MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan.
Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) told reporters on Wednesday that Sen. Lindsey Graham's (R-S.C.) line of questioning for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson was "outrageous," adding, "I've never seen anything like it."Driving the news: During the third day of Jackson's Senate confirmation hearings, Graham asked the judge about sentences she's given to people convicted of child sexual abuse images and her opinion of Justice Brett Kavanaugh's hearings, but interrupted when she attempted to answe
'Let her answer!': Lindsey Graham draws frustrated outbursts after repeatedly interrupting Ketanji Brown Jackson
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Tuesday grew increasingly combative in his line of questioning of Ketanji Brown Jackson, asking President Biden's Supreme Court nominee about her religious faith, her defense of Guantánamo Bay prisoners and whether she was aware of what he said were left-wing attacks on his preferred nominee to the court.Graham has been seen as a swing GOP vote on Jackson given his support for previous Democratic judicial nominees...
Tillis was respectful while questioning Jackson Wednesday morning, but it’s easy to look level-headed compared to Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley. | Opinion
UPDATED, Wednesday, 9:41 AM PT: Ketanji Brown Jackson faced another round of questions — and another tense series of exchanges with Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC). Graham focused on treatment of past GOP nominees, including Brett Kavanaugh, while also pressing Jackson on her sentencing of defendants convicted of possession of child porn. The White House has […]
This lawmaker's line of questioning gave Kimmel the willies.
Jordan's critics haven't forgotten.
Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee directly questioned Supreme Court justice nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for hours on Tuesday
The confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson continue on Capitol Hill Wednesday as members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, who questioned Jackson for nearly 13 hours Tuesday, get another chance to grill her.
