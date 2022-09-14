Graham shooting leaves one wounded, hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries

The Graham Police Department responded to a shooting near Ray Street Monday night, according to a press release from the Graham Police Department.

Officers responded to several calls connected to a single and isolated report of a gunshot heard around East Gilbreath Street near Ray Street, along with reports of an unoccupied, crashed vehicle located on East Harden Street had been shot at.

Graham Police Department also received a second call from the 300 block of Albright Ave. from the gunshot victim.

The unnamed victim of a gunshot wound was treated in hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting is still under investigation but appears to be an isolated incident, according to police.

The Graham Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call Burlington/Graham Communications at 336-229-3500 or Alamance County Crime Stoppers at 336-229-7100.

This article originally appeared on Times-News: Police looking for suspect involved in Graham shooting