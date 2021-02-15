Graham suggests House GOP could impeach Harris if they take majority in 2022

Ny Magee
Lindsay Graham asserts Kamala Harris could face the same fate as out-of-office Donald Trump.

Sen. Lindsey Graham is taking aim at Vice President Kamala Harris with a warning that she could be impeached if Republicans take over the House of Representatives in 2022.

Speaking on “Fox News Sunday,” Graham said Democrats “opened Pandora’s box” by pursuing a second impeachment trial against President Donald Trump for incitement of insurrection related to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. He contends that since Democrats supported impeaching an out-of-office Trump, Harris could face similar charges for supporting donations to the Minnesota Freedom Fund last summer, which bailed out Black Lives Matter protesters amid the fallout over the May 2020 death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.​​

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham (left) says Vice President Kamala Harris (right) could be impeached from office for supporting donations to the Minnesota Freedom Fund last summer, which bailed out Black Lives Matter protesters amid the fallout over the May 2020 death of George Floyd. (Photos by Stefani Reynolds – Pool/Getty Images and Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
“And if you use this model, I don’t know how Kamala Harris doesn’t get impeached if the Republicans take over the House,” Graham said, New York Post reports. “Because she actually bailed out rioters, and one of the rioters went back to the streets and broke somebody’s head open. So we’ve opened Pandora’s box here, and I’m sad for the country.”​

Back in June, Harris took to Twitter to urge her supporters to donate to the fund.

“If you’re able to, chip in now to the​ ​@MNFreedomFund​ ​to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota,” she tweeted.

The fund reportedly secured the release of convicted ​violent ​criminals, including a suspect who shot at police, a sex offender, and a woman accused of killing a friend, according to Fox News.

Earlier this month, the South Carolina Republican spoke to Fox News’ Sean Hannity about Trump’s impeachment trial and implicating Harris.

“If you’re going to pursue this, and you want to start calling witnesses, and you want to drag this thing out, it would be fair to have Kamala Harris’ tape play where she bailed people out of jail,” Graham said.

“What more could you do to incite future violence than to pay the bail of the people who broke up the shops and beat up the cops​?” he added. ​”How’s that not inciting future violence? Be careful what you wish for my Democratic colleagues, be careful what you wish for.”

Graham was among the Republicans who voted to acquit Trump on Saturday. He said the former president may have pushed “narratives about the election that I think are not sound and not true,” but he does not hold Trump responsible for riling up the violent mob that attempted a siege at the Capitol last month, resulting in the deaths of five people.

“The president is a handful, and what happened [at the Capitol] on 6 January was terrible for the country. But he’s not singularly to blame,” Graham said. “Democrats have sat on the sidelines and watched the country being burned down for a year and a half and not said a damn word, and most Republicans are tired of the hypocrisy.”

