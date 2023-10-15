Graham warns Iran if it escalates war in Israel, ‘We’re coming for you’

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) warned Iran against escalating the conflict in Israel after Hamas launched an unprecedented, deadly attack on the nation more than a week ago.

“I just got off the phone with the Israelis. Their goal is to destroy Hamas in the south and try to save as many innocent Palestinians as possible to prevent escalation north from Hezbollah,” Graham said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “Here’s my message. If Hezbollah, which is a proxy of Iran, launches a massive attack on Israel, I would consider that a threat to the State of Israel, existential in nature.”

“I will introduce a resolution in the United States Senate to allow military action by the United States in conjunction with Israel to knock Iran out of the oil business. Iran, if you escalate this war, we’re coming for you.”

Earlier this month, militant group Hamas launched its attack on Israel, resulting in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declaring war on the group, which the U.S. has labeled as a terrorist organization. The war has claimed more than 3,600 lives across Israel and Gaza as Israel prepares for a possible ground operation into Gaza.

Iran-backed Hezbollah, an ally of Hamas, and Israel have exchanged fire in recent days in the wake of Israel’s separate front against Palestinian militant group Hamas.

When asked if he was ready to declare war on Iran, Graham said he was ready to use military force to destroy the funding backing Hamas and Hezbollah.

” I am poised to use military forced to destroy the source of funding for Hamas and Hezbollah. The idea that Iran read about this operation in the paper, or on television is laughable. Ninety-three percent of Hezbollah and Hamas’ money comes from Iran. They’re the source of the problem. They’re the great evil. So, if Hezbollah escalates against Israel, it will be because Iran told them to. Then Iran, you’re in the crosshairs of the United States and Israel.”

