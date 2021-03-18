Graham warns of repercussions if Democrats gain another Senate seat in 2022
South Carolina Senator assures 'Hannity' audience that Sen. Manchin will uphold the filibuster
Ahead of President Biden's next big piece of legislation, one Democrat says the party is "perfectly willing" to evenly divide spending earmarks with Republicans — but if not, they'll happily take them just "on the Democratic side." A Tuesday report from Bloomberg discusses the "heated debate" in the Republican Party about whether to take part in the return of spending earmarks as Biden prepares for a major infrastructure package, with fiscal hawks opposed to bringing them back and Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) arguing they "have been associated with excess and would represent a turn to the worst." At the same time, Bloomberg writes that Democrats believe Republicans ultimately "will go along once they see billions of dollars set to flow" to their colleagues' Democratic districts. "I'm perfectly willing to divide it equally between Republicans and Democrats, and so it will be up to them if they want it," Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said. "If they don't, we'll just have it on the Democratic side. But I think enough of them would like to have it on both sides." Romney predicted that the majority of Republicans will agree with his assessment that spending earmarks are "not necessarily in the national interest but are more akin to the seniority of a particular individual to ask for a particular benefit," though Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.) told Bloomberg he actually believes about 60 percent of members support bringing back earmarks. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) hasn't expressed his position yet, and Republican leaders were reportedly unable to come to a decision on the matter after a recent meeting. Senate Environment and Public Works Chair Tom Carper (D-Del.) told Bloomberg that "we're having conversations" about whether to allow earmarks in the bill, but "nothing definitive" has been decided. Read more at Bloomberg. More stories from theweek.comWhy the Atlanta spa shooting feels differentBiden face-plants on evangelical outreachAmazon warehouse employee describes 'grueling' working conditions during Senate hearing
Some Republicans said they disagreed with the legislation passed Wednesday for characterizing the Capitol siege as an "insurrection."
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a lawsuit against the Treasury Department on Wednesday to fight a provision in Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus rescue package that prevents states from using the aid to reduce taxes.The big picture: Yost's suit is the first of many efforts expected by Republican attorneys to target the tax mandate in the relief bill, Politico reports. The overall package has seen large bipartisan support, with 72% of Americans in a new Politico-Morning Consult poll in favor of the bill.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat he's saying: “It's a blatant violation of federalism,” Yost told NBC News. “Congress is without authority to enact this kind of law.” His lawsuit argues that the provision is unconstitutional. “Let's say we're talking about an Amazon or an auto parts manufacturer — something that's got a lot of other players that are similarly situated,” he said, using an example wherein the state’s tax commissioner would evaluate a tax dispute with a major employer. “Under this provision in the Covid bill, he would not be free to decide that question in a way that reduced Ohio's tax revenue."The bottom line: The American Rescue Plan Act prohibits states from using any of the federal aid to "directly or indirectly" offset a "reduction in net tax revenue" caused by tax cuts or a chance in policy that would delay tax increases.Read the lawsuit. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free
Senator Ben Cardin (D., Md.) was caught on hot mic on Monday saying that Democrats would likely aim to pass a massive infrastructure bill via budget reconciliation rules. Cardin made his remarks to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg at a press conference, not realizing that a C-SPAN mic was recording. “Ultimately, it’s going to be put together similar to how the American Rescue Plan was put together,” Cardin said, referring to the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. “Most likely, we’re going to have to use reconciliation.” Budget reconciliation is a process that allows the Senate to pass legislation with a simple majority rather than with the 60 votes needed to prevent a filibuster. Per Senate rules, the reconciliation process is supposed to be limited to bills that pertain to the federal budget. The Senate parliamentarian ruled in late February that Democrats could not use budget reconciliation to raise the federal minimum wage. President Biden advocated a major infrastructure spending bill on the campaign trail, although Congressional Democrats are still working on the details of the legislation. The administration is considering the first major federal tax hike in decades in order to fund the bill, which will likely cost more than the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. Biden’s campaign proposal included investment in electric vehicle charging stations, expansion of broadband internet access, and refurbishment of affordable housing. “We view infrastructure as the kind of investments this country needs…to succeed in this century and beat China in the global economy, to create the kind of jobs we need,” White House chief of staff Ron Klain told Punchbowl News last week. A bill would include investments in “hundreds of thousands of charging stations for the new generation electrical vehicles,” “power transmission for clean power,” and “roads and bridges and all these other things.” Cardin’s comments come as progressives push their moderate counterparts to reform the filibuster to eliminate the 60-vote requirement for legislation that expands voting rights,.
The lawsuit states that Biden does not have the unilateral authority to change energy policy that the U.S. Congress has set, Paxton said https://bit.ly/3bUFxc0. Biden revoked a permit for the pipeline which would transport 830,000 barrels a day of carbon-intensive heavy crude from Canada's Alberta to Nebraska.
Senator Ben Sasse (R., Neb.) on Tuesday criticized Senator Sheldon Whitehouse’s (D., R.I.) claim that the FBI’s 2018 background check of Brett Kavanaugh during the Supreme Court justice’s confirmation hearing may have been “fake.” “If senators want to join conspiracy theory book clubs, wear tinfoil hats, and talk about Roswell, that’s their prerogative, but this is something more sinister,” Sasse, who is on the Senate Judiciary Committee, said in a comment to National Review. “A United States Senator who once peddled lies about a Supreme Court nominee is now trying to weaponize the DOJ against a sitting Supreme Court Justice,” the Nebraska Republican added. “This kind of paranoid obsession is Nixonian poison to public trust.” Whitehouse wrote a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland asking him to help facilitate “proper oversight” into the bureau’s investigation during Kavanaugh’s tumultuous confirmation process in which the judge was accused of having sexually assaulted Christine Blasey Ford when they were teenagers. Kavanaugh denied the claims. The FBI investigated Ford’s allegations, as well as other allegations of misconduct that arose. However, some Democratic senators claimed the bureau had not performed a thorough background check. They criticized the FBI’s decision not to interview Ford or Kavanaugh as part of the probe. Whitehouse expresses concern in the letter that some witnesses who wanted to share their accounts with the FBI allegedly could not find anyone at the bureau to accept their testimony and that no one had been assigned to accept or gather evidence. “This was unique behavior in my experience, as the Bureau is usually amenable to information and evidence; but in this matter the shutters were closed, the drawbridge drawn up, and there was no point of entry by which members of the public or Congress could provide information to the FBI,” Whitehouse said. The senator noted that after the FBI created a tip line, lawmakers were not offered any insight into how or whether new allegations were being processed and evaluated. He said the senators had been made aware a “stack” of information had come in through the tip line, but were given no further explanation on how the information had been reviewed. “This ‘tip line’ appears to have operated more like a garbage chute, with everything that came down the chute consigned without review to the figurative dumpster,” he said. He also rebuked FBI director Chris Wray, who has stayed on in his role under the Biden administration, for not responding to questions regarding the investigation. Whitehouse said he wants information about “how, why, and at whose behest” the FBI conducted a “fake” investigation.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is turning up the pressure against some Democrats' efforts to eliminate the filibuster. Speaking on the Senate floor on Tuesday, McConnell imagined a filibuster-free future, painting a grim picture: "Nobody serving in this chamber can even begin to imagine what a completely scorched earth Senate would look like," he said. Without the filibuster, he predicted the Senate would be "a 100 car pile-up" where "nothing moves." Some Democrats are hoping to nix the filibuster, which requires a supermajority of 60 votes to pass most pieces of legislation. Moderate Democrats and Republicans are opposed, and Politico's Burgess Everett described a blown up filibuster as the GOP's "biggest threat in the short-term." Because of that concern, McConnell threatened to push a long list of conservative policies with "zero input" from Democrats if only a simple majority is required. He listed defunding Planned Parenthood, penalizing sanctuary cities, and a national right to work law. McConnell continued by warning he'd require a quorum for everything, making past actions seem like "child's play," reports Punchbowl News' Jake Sherman. Though it's unclear why McConnell would be opposed to more easily passing his legislative priorities, there are a few reasons Democrats may not be too worried by his threats regardless. NBC News' Benjy Sarlin notes that many of these conservative policies don't have the support of 50+ Republicans anyway, and the GOP didn't use every tool available to pass them even when they held all three branches of government. The Washington Post's Dave Weigel separately argues that many Democrats may feel conservative courts hold the power on some of these issues, so Republican senators' posturing is irrelevant. Either way, analysts seem to agree with McConnell in his prediction of increased chaos and gridlock. With only 50 seats for each party, more frequent quorum requirements could "get messy quickly," and could lead to bills being passed out of pure spite. More stories from theweek.comBiden face-plants on evangelical outreachWhy the Atlanta spa shooting feels different4 Georgia spa shooting victims identified
A county attorney in Georgia who represented a majority Black county was removed from his post after protesters called for his firing. What did he do, you ask? Well, he tried to suppress the vote of his constituents.
The couple bought the house for $4.4 million in the summer of 2019. They're now looking for a home in Florida.
The message from the House Republican leader comes after several military leaders criticized Fox News host Tucker Carlson last week for mocking the administration’s efforts to recruit and retain female service members.
Former Vice President Al Gore told CNN Tuesday every American citizen "ought to be automatically registered to vote."Driving the news: Republicans in battleground states have criticized absentee voting and pushed to restrict voting access, arguing such action "restores confidence in the election system." Many have followed former President Trump's lead in baselessly citing voter fraud.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Gore told CNN's Don Lemon such action was "truly un-American" and a "naked effort to try and suppress Black, brown and indigenous votes," adding there's "no record of voter fraud — one or two little cases every once in a while."He said there should be expanded access to voting, with more absentee ballots able to be cast and options to vote on weekends, "instead of on Tuesday on a workday."For the record: Democrats have long called for automatic voter registration. A proposal for this is included in Senate Democrats' version of the For the People Act, a comprehensive voting reform and anti-corruption bill that's not expected to pass in the increasingly partisan chamber.Hawaii last month advanced a bill that'd "automatically register to vote eligible U.S. citizens who apply for a driver's license or state identification card, unless the individual declines to be registered," according to AP.Go deeper: Stacey Abrams: Georgia bills restricting voting access "a redux of Jim Crow"Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.
"I'm going to fight this thing, because I'm going to fight for California values and the things I hold dear," Newsom said.
Michael Cohen alleged that longtime Trump Organization employee Matthew Calamari knew about a fraudulent scheme that would help Trump evade taxes.
The White House reportedly wants high-profile congressional Democrats to help President Biden sell the American Relief Plan to voters across the country, Politico reports. Biden's team has reportedly reached out to the likes of Reps. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) and Raul Ruiz (D-Calif.), as well as Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) (I-Vt.), and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), both of whom ran against Biden in the Democratic primaries. Right now, it's not clear who, aside from Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, may actually hit the road to promote the $1.9 trillion stimulus. Per Politico, Warren said she has had "conversations about it, but can't say more than that." Sen. Bernie Sanders' (I-Vt.) office reportedly asked the White House about travel, but has not heard back. However, Sanders himself told Politico that when it comes to doing events for Biden "at this point the answer is no, but we'll see — I think they're doing a great job." Read more at Politico. More stories from theweek.comWhy the Atlanta spa shooting feels differentBiden face-plants on evangelical outreachGlobal demand for gasoline peaked in 2019, won't hit that level again, International Energy Agency forecasts
A little seaweed with that? Cowirrie/Flickr, CC BY-SAMethane is a short-lived but powerful greenhouse gas and the second-largest contributor to climate change after carbon dioxide. And the majority of human-induced methane emissions comes from livestock. About 70% of agricultural methane comes from enteric fermentation – chemical reactions in the stomachs of cows and other grazing animals as they break down plants. The animals burp out most of this methane and pass the rest as flatulence. There are roughly 1 billion cattle around the world, so reducing enteric methane is an effective way to reduce overall methane emissions. But most options for doing so, such as changing cows’ diets to more digestible feed or adding more fat, are not cost-effective. A 2015 study suggested that using seaweed as an additive to cattle’s normal feed could reduce methane production, but this research was done in a laboratory, not in live animals. We study sustainable agriculture, focusing on livestock. In a newly published study, we show that using red seaweed (Asparagopsis) as a feed supplement can reduce both methane emissions and feed costs without affecting meat quality. If these findings can be scaled up and commercialized, they could transform cattle production into a more economically and environmentally sustainable industry. Cows’ special digestive system is a major methane brewer. Plant-digesting machines Ruminant animals, such as cows, sheep and goats, can digest plant material that is indigestible for humans and animals with simple stomachs, such as pigs and chickens. This unique ability stems from ruminants’ four-compartment stomachs – particularly the rumen compartment, which contains a host of different microbes that ferment feed and break it down into nutrients. This process also generates byproducts that the cow’s body does not take up, such as carbon dioxide and hydrogen. Methane-producing microbes, called methanogens, use these compounds to form methane, which the cow’s body expels. We first analyzed this problem in a 2019 study, the first such research that was conducted in cattle rather than in a laboratory. In that work, we showed that supplementing dairy cows’ feed with about 10 ounces of seaweed a day reduced methane emissions by up to 67%. However, the cattle that ate this relatively large quantity of seaweed consumed less feed. This reduced their milk production – a clear drawback for dairy farmers. Our new study sought to answer several questions that would be important to farmers considering whether to use seaweed supplements in their cattle. We wanted to know whether the seaweed was stable when stored for up to three years; whether microbes that produce methane in cows’ stomachs could adapt to the seaweed, making it ineffective; and whether the type of diet that the cows ate changed the seaweed’s effectiveness in reducing methane emissions. And we used less seaweed than in our 2019 study. A steer eats alfalfa pellets as equipment measures his gas emissions, including methane. Breanna Roque, CC BY-ND Better growth with less feed For the study, we added 1.5 to 3 ounces of seaweed per animal daily to 21 beef cows’ food for 21 weeks. As with most new ingredients in cattle diets, it took some time for the animals to get used to the taste of seaweed, but they became accustomed to it within a few weeks. Cattle in the study adjusted quickly to seaweed supplements in their food. Breanna Roque, CC BY-ND As we expected, the steers released a lot more hydrogen – up to 750% more, mostly from their mouths – as their systems produced less methane. Hydrogen has minimal impact on the environment. Seaweed supplements did not affect the animals’ carbon dioxide emissions. We also found that seaweed that had been stored in a freezer for three years maintained its effectiveness, and that microbes in the cows’ digestive systems did not adapt to the seaweed in ways that neutralized its effects. We fed each of the animals three different diets during the experiment. These rations contained varying amounts of dried grasses, such as alfalfa and wheat hay, which are referred to as forage. Cattle may also consume fresh grass, grains, molasses and byproducts such as almond hull and cotton seed. Methane production in the rumen increases with rising levels of forage in cows’ diet, so we wanted to see whether forage levels also affected how well seaweed reduced overall methane formation. Methane emissions from cattle on high-forage diets decreased by 33% to 52%, depending on how much seaweed they consumed. Emissions from cattle fed low-forage diets fell by 70% to 80%. This difference may reflect lower levels of an enzyme that is involved in producing methane in the guts of cattle-fed low-fiber diets. One important finding was that the steers in our study converted feed to body weight up to 20% more efficiently than cattle on a conventional diet. This benefit could reduce production costs for farmers, since they would need to buy less feed. For example, we calculate that a producer finishing 1,000 head of beef cattle – that is, feeding them a high-energy diet to grow and add muscle – could reduce feed costs by US$40,320 to $87,320 depending on how much seaweed the cattle consumed. Global methane sources include fossil fuel and biomass combustion, agriculture (mainly livestock), the breakdown of waste in landfills and natural decomposition in wetlands. Jackson et al., 2020, CC BY We don’t know for certain why feeding cattle seaweed supplements helped them convert more of their diet to weight gain. However, previous research has suggested that some rumen microorganisms can use hydrogen that is no longer going into methane production to generate energy-dense nutrients that the cow can then use for added growth. When a panel of consumers sampled meat from cattle raised in our study, they did not detect any difference in tenderness, juiciness or flavor between meat from cattle that consumed seaweed and others that did not. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.] Commercializing seaweed as a cattle feed additive would involve many steps. First, scientists would need to develop aquaculture techniques for producing seaweed on a large scale, either in the ocean or in tanks on land. And the U.S. Food and Drug Administration would have to approve using seaweed as a feed supplement for commercial cattle. Farmers and ranchers could also earn money for reducing their cattle’s emissions. Climate scientists would have to provide guidance on quantifying, monitoring and verifying methane emission reductions from cattle. Such rules could allow cattle farmers to earn credits from carbon offset programs around the world.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Ermias Kebreab, University of California, Davis and Breanna Roque, University of California, Davis. Read more:Heat is a serious threat to dairy cows – we’re finding innovative ways to keep them coolYoung California ranchers are finding new ways to raise livestock and improve the land Ermias Kebreab receives funding from the Foundation for Agricultural Research, Elm Innovations, the David and Lucile Packard Foundation and the Grantham Foundation. He advises feed additive companies such as Blue Ocean Barns and Mootral. Breanna Roque does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) traveled to the southern border on Monday, where he claims border agents he met with warned him that suspected terrorists are trying to cross into the United States via Mexico. "You saw it in their eyes," McCarthy said, referring to the agents. "They talked about 'they're on the list.' ... The terrorist watch list." Democrats are dubious, arguing that McCarthy was merely attempting to stoke fear as part of a larger effort to curb immigration. Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Tex.), who represents the El Paso area, said she also recently spoke with border agents and none mentioned anything about catching terrorist suspects. Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.), the chair of the House subcommittee on Intelligence and Special Operations, pointed out that he hasn't caught wind of the concerns, either. "Gonna ask for a briefing," he tweeted. "Pretty sure [McCarthy] is either wrong or lying." McCarthy was also criticized for suggesting Americans should be worried about allegations that people from Iran, Sri Lanka, Yemen, and Chinese are trying to cross the border. Read more at The Washington Post. So... people with legitimate claims for asylum? https://t.co/fC8kO7iUK3 — Adam Taylor (@mradamtaylor) March 15, 2021 More stories from theweek.comWhy the Atlanta spa shooting feels differentBiden face-plants on evangelical outreachDisneyland set to reopen on April 30
One Trump voter slammed him as "a liberal New Yorker" when asked about the coronavirus shot.
About a year before George Floyd was killed in a deadly arrest by Minneapolis police officers last May, he had a different encounter with police in which he also became distressed as an officer pointed a gun at him and ordered him out of a car. On Tuesday, a lawyer for Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer on trial for murder charges for Floyd's death, asked the judge to allow the jury, which is still being selected, to see evidence of the earlier episode. In the May 6, 2019 arrest, a panicked Floyd swallowed several opioid pain-killer pills as police approached and was later treated at a hospital.
The fine is the largest in the agency's history.
The Duchess of Sussex has risked heightening tensions with the Royal Family by accusing the palace of continuing to leak “disparaging” stories about her. Meghan, 39, is alleged to have told close friend Gayle King, an anchor on US network CBS, she was “upset” that royal aides continued to brief against her despite stating that they would work out their differences privately. She also revealed that Prince Harry had now spoken to both his father and his brother about the allegations made in their interview with Oprah Winfrey but claimed the conversations were “not productive.” The Duchess is said to have complained that no member of the Royal Family had yet contacted her directly, despite claims that she received no help when feeling suicidal and that a family member had raised “concerns” about the colour of their son’s skin. Ms King made the revelations on her television show on Tuesday morning, disclosures that are unlikely to go down well at Buckingham Palace and further erode trust. She also reiterated that Meghan had "documents" to back up everything she told Ms Winfrey - a claim first made by actress Janina Gavankar, another of the Duchess's friends, who told ITV’s This Morning that there were "many emails and texts" to support Meghan’s allegations.