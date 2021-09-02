Graham's (NYSE:GHM) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

What underlying fundamental trends can indicate that a company might be in decline? Businesses in decline often have two underlying trends, firstly, a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining base of capital employed. This combination can tell you that not only is the company investing less, it's earning less on what it does invest. And from a first read, things don't look too good at Graham (NYSE:GHM), so let's see why.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Graham is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.014 = US$1.8m ÷ (US$185m - US$51m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Therefore, Graham has an ROCE of 1.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Machinery industry average of 9.6%.

roce
roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Graham compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Graham here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of Graham's historical ROCE movements, the trend doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, the ROCE was 3.3% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Graham becoming one if things continue as they have.

In Conclusion...

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. Long term shareholders who've owned the stock over the last five years have experienced a 31% depreciation in their investment, so it appears the market might not like these trends either. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Graham, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should be aware of.

