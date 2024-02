ARCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — A grain bin collapsed in Arcola on Thursday.

The Arcola Fire Protection District confirmed the incident in a Facebook post. Officials advised the public to avoid the area of Illinois 133 and US 45 while the scene is attended to.

No further information has been given at this time.

This is a developing story.

