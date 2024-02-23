Grain cargo from Ukraine damaged again at the border with Poland

At the border with Poland, Ukrainian grain cargo en route to Hamburg, Germany, as part of a transit shipment, was once again subjected to damage at the Dorohusk railway checkpoint.

Source: European Pravda, citing the Ministry of Restoration

Details: Reports say that at around 09:00 on 23 February, unidentified individuals damaged rapeseed in three grain hopper cars destined for transit through Poland to Hamburg. Photos posted by Oleksandr Kubrakov, Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine and Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development, indicate that the cargo was partially spilled onto the tracks.

This morning, unknown persons damaged Ukrainian agricultural products at the Dorohusk (Poland) railway station. Three grain trucks with rapeseed were opened. This is a transit cargo heading to Germany (Hamburg).



I will only say that unpunished crimes always return. Whether it… pic.twitter.com/yL5CUHRZRP — Oleksandr Kubrakov (@OlKubrakov) February 23, 2024

The announcement mentioned that Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) is preparing to file a complaint with the law enforcement agencies of Poland.

Quote: "I will only say that unpunished crimes always return. Whether it is military aggression or damaged grain. Criminals must be punished so that others are not tempted to repeat them (crimes - ed.)," commented Kubrakov.

The previous incident involving spilled grain on the railway occurred on 20 February near the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint. Farmers spilled some grain from a freight train onto the tracks.

The first such incident involving grain occurred with trucks that were supposed to transit wheat through Poland at the Dorohusk checkpoint earlier this month. The actions of the protesters at that time are being investigated by the prosecutor's office, and the Polish government has apologised for this incident.

