Grain Initiative: UNs sixth chartered ship loaded with grain in port of Chornomorsk

ANASTASIIA ZHARYKOVA – TUESDAY, 18 OCTOBER 2022, 19:00

The sixth vessel chartered by the World Food Program of the United Nations was loaded with wheat in the port of Chornomorsk (Odesa Oblast) as part of the work of the "grain corridor", on Tuesday, 18 October.

Source: press service of the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine

The Pangeo bulker will deliver 40,000 tonnes of wheat to the people of Yemen. The first 5 ships delivered more than 150,000 tonnes of wheat to Ethiopia, Somalia, Yemen and Afghanistan.

In addition, 51,400 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat is being unloaded in Kenya from the Super Henry bulker, the first ship that has already exported wheat for the needs of this country.

Quote by Minister of Infrastructure: "For us, providing African and Asian countries with Ukrainian grain and oil remains a priority. To date, more than 4.3 million tonnes of food have been exported to the countries on these continents".

The official added that all port services are currently working at full capacity in order to promptly load grain carriers and tankers.

In addition, on 18 October, 4 more ships with almost 50,000 tonnes of food for Asian countries left the ports of Greater Odesa [Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi – ed.] as part of the Grain Initiative.

During the 2.5 months of operation of the "grain corridor", 353 ships already exported more than 7.8 million tonnes of agricultural products from Ukraine.

Note:

During a meeting with Turkish Defence Minister, Oleksandr Kubrakov, the Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine, assured him that the "Grain Initiative" would be prolonged after November 22 [when the respective agreement is to expire – ed.].

