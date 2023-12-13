Grain leads Ukrzaliznytsia’s November exports, surpassing iron ore

The New Voice of Ukraine
·1 min read
Ukrzaliznytsia’s November report: Grain transport soars 22.6%, hitting 3.06 million tons
Ukrzaliznytsia’s November report: Grain transport soars 22.6%, hitting 3.06 million tons

Ukraine’s state railway operator, Ukrzaliznytsia, has revealed significant shifts in the transportation of grain cargo, impacting both domestic and export sectors.

In November 2023, the overall transport of grain cargo experienced a substantial 22.6% increase compared to October, totaling 3.063 million tons, Ukrzaliznytsia’s press service told NV Business.

Read also: Ukraine and Poland sign landmark railway agreement after almost 30 years

However, domestic grain shipments experienced a 20% decline in the same period, totaling 572.4 thousand tons.

The company reported that export shipments of grain in November 2023 reached 2.431 million tons, marking a significant 40.4% increase from October.

Read also:

While iron and manganese ore held a dominant 39.5% share in October, grain claimed the lead in November with a 40% share.

Iron and manganese ore slipped to second place with a 38% share. Black metals maintained third position, with a consistent 6.7-6.8% share in both November and October.

Earlier reports highlighted Ukrzaliznytsia’s resumption of Ukrainian agricultural exports via Poland in April. This authorization covered overland transit and transport to the seaports of Gdansk, Gdynia, Swinoujscie, and Szczecin.

