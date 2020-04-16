Grain Management Completes Acquisition of Oregon-Based Hunter Communications

Supports Oregon Communities During COVID-19 Pandemic

WASHINGTON and MEDFORD, Ore., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grain Management, LLC ("Grain"), a leading Washington, D.C.-based investment firm focused on the global communications sector, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of a majority interest in Hunter Communications, Inc. ("Hunter" or "the Company"), a leading regional bandwidth infrastructure provider in southern Oregon and northern California. Terms of the transaction, originally announced in August 2019, were not disclosed.

Hunter owns and operates one of the largest private fiber optic networks in Oregon, with over 2,000 route miles of high-quality fiber. The Company provides high bandwidth data and voice services to businesses and homes throughout southern Oregon and parts of northern California.

Since announcing its investment, Grain has worked closely with Hunter's highly skilled management team to help prepare the Company for its next phase of growth.

Hunter Communications Founder and CEO Richard Ryan said: "Hunter Communications is ideally positioned to further penetrate a growing fiber market with the backing of our new partners at Grain, who bring decades of communications industry expertise. This partnership is proof of the progress the Hunter team has made, establishing itself as an industry leader, servicing our customers for over 25 years. Our team is looking forward to the further expansion of our network as we continually improve the quality of our customer experience."

Bank Street Group LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to Hunter Communications and Perkins Coie LLP served as legal adviser to Hunter Communications in connection with the transaction. CoBank ACB acted as sole financing arranger and Alston & Bird LLP served as Grain's legal counsel.



Giving Back During COVID-19

Recognizing the vital role that broadband providers play in ensuring communities remain connected during the coronavirus crisis, Hunter has donated its services over the last few weeks to support crucial community needs. The Company has:

upgraded services at Assante and Providence Health, two leading health systems in southern Oregon , to increase network capacity

, to increase network capacity connected service in less than 24 hours to set up a new emergency health clinic in Medford

set up COVID-19 call centers for the Medford School District, the City of Veneta , and the regional 911 system in Jackson County ; and

School District, the , and the regional 911 system in ; and upgraded links for StarTech to ensure continued uninterrupted service to remote areas of Northern California

"Hunter understands the essential role of broadband connectivity during this challenging time. We are proud of the Company's efforts to support the needs of its customers and communities," said Michael McKenzie, Managing Director at Grain.

About Hunter

Hunter Communications, Inc., an Oregon based telecommunications company, was founded in 1992, providing service for local area networks, wide area networks, and everything in between. In 2000 Hunter started building an all-fiber network throughout Medford with the vision of a Metropolitan Area Network (MAN) throughout rural Southern Oregon, Southeastern Oregon and Northern California. Hunter now owns the largest privately held fiber optic network in the State of Oregon and has expanded to provide advanced technical support and engineering solutions with the intent of becoming a sole source provider, capable of handling any telecommunications or networking need. Learn more at hunterfiber.com .

About Grain Management, LLC

Grain Management, LLC is a leading investor focused on the global communications sector. The firm was founded in 2007 with the objective of bringing a differentiated approach to the industry characterized by expansive sector knowledge, rigorous analytics, and dedicated, in-house operating and financial professionals. Grain is directed by a team of highly experienced investment professionals with deep industry knowledge and a specialized skill set, marked by extensive operating history, quantitative and analytical proficiency, and regulatory expertise. For more information visit graingp.com .



