Grain prices shoot back up after Russian missile attack

Tobias Burns
·5 min read

A Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian port of Odessa drove grain prices back up after they relaxed on news of a United Nations-brokered deal between Moscow and Kyiv struck late last week to move stalled agricultural goods out of the Black Sea.

Wheat future contracts jumped around 4 percent after Saturday’s attack, with Kansas City hard red winter wheat for September opening Monday at $848 per thousand bushels. After news of the Friday deal between Russia and Ukraine, the price had dropped to $816.

Soft red winter wheat jumped nearly 3 percent over the weekend, to $781 from a Friday low of $759. Corn futures rose about 2 percent over the weekend, to $575 from $564.

The Russian missile attack on Saturday drew immediate condemnation from U.S. officials.

“Just 24 hours after finalizing a deal to allow the resumption of Ukrainian agricultural exports through the Black Sea, Russia breached its commitments by attacking the historic port from which grain and agricultural exports would again be transported under this arrangement,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Saturday.

“The Kremlin continues to show disregard for the safety and security of millions of civilians as it perpetuates its assault on Ukraine. Russia is starving Ukraine of its economic vitality and the world of its food supply through the effective blockade of the Black Sea.”

On Friday, White House national security spokesman John Kirby described the Biden administration as both hopeful and “clear-eyed” about the deal to get civilian exports moving out of Black Sea ports.

“If it’s fully implemented and complied with it will have an impact, but it’s just too soon to know,” Kirby said.

Russian officials said the strikes were aimed at military targets and shouldn’t affect the agricultural exports that were the subject of last week’s deal, which was negotiated in Istanbul with diplomatic help from Turkey.

“As for the targets that were hit with precision strikes, they are located in a separate part of the Odesa port, in the so-called military part of the military port, and these targets were a combat boat of the Ukrainian naval forces and an ammunition depot, where anti-ship missiles were recently delivered,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, speaking in the Republic of Congo, according to Russian state news outlet RIA Novosti.

On Saturday, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Lt.-Gen. Igor Konashenkov announced that the Russian military had destroyed U.S.-supplied military equipment in the Odessa port.

An “attack launched by high-precision, long-range, sea-based missiles has resulted in the elimination of Ukrainian military ship and a depot of Harpoon anti-ship missiles delivered by U.S.A. to the Kyiv regime in the seaport of Odessa,” he said in a video posted to the Telegram channel of the Russian Defense Ministry.

In an email to The Hill, United Nations officials indicated they were pushing ahead with the implementation of the deal despite the proximity of the conflict, saying “the details are being worked out.”

Central to the implementation will be the work of an Istanbul-based joint coordination center staffed by personnel from Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the U.N. to make sure that wheat and other commodities from the region can be delivered to world markets.

The center is expected to be up and running by Tuesday and ships loaded with Ukrainian grain “may move within a few days,” deputy U.N. spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a briefing Monday.

Haq added that the U.N. believes the Russian missile attack on Odesa “was not a helpful thing.”

“We want all sides, as the secretary-general made clear on Saturday, to fully implement what they’ve agreed to,” he said in reference to the U.N.-brokered initiative.

The U.N. emphasized the limited and strictly civilian nature of the export monitoring facility, saying it will “monitor the movement of commercial vessels to ensure compliance with the Initiative; focus on export of bulk commercial grain and related food commodities only; ensure the on-site control and monitoring of cargo from Ukrainian ports; and report on shipments facilitated through the Initiative.”

The U.N. said the center specifically “will not facilitate the export of food from countries other than Ukraine,” nor will it “facilitate exports of containers and non-food items not included under the provisions outlined in the Initiative.”

The de facto blockade of Ukrainian ports by the Russian navy, in addition to defensively deployed naval mines, promise to make the facilitation of commerce through the ports of Odessa, Yuzhny and Chornomorsk a difficult and highly sensitive task.

Agricultural economists say that traders of wheat and grain had been anticipating something akin to the deal between Russia and Ukraine on exports for some time.

“Ten or twelve days ago, cash prices and futures market prices for wheat and corn were actually at or below where they were in late January and early February, before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. That suggests to me that the traders in the market had already anticipated that something like this deal would develop,” Vincent Smith, an economist at Montana State University and a fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, said in an interview.

“Instead of there being a fairly substantial — 6, 7, 8, 9, 10-percent impact — on futures prices on the announcement of the deal, the drop in prices for corn and wheat contracts were more modest.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Recommended Stories

  • See why TikTok is obsessed with this genius home gadget

    This $20 gadget has the power to make all your home appliances remote controlled.

  • Anger as Myanmar executes four political prisoners

    Anger as Myanmar executes four political prisoners

  • AP PHOTOS: Parishioners, pilgrims flock to Brooklyn festival

    By the thousands, revelers recently returned to Havemeyer Street in New York City’s Williamsburg neighborhood to celebrate the annual Giglio Feast following its first-ever cancellation in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and then downsized crowds in 2021. The feast, first held in Williamsburg in 1903 by immigrants from Nola, Italy, combines two celebrations. One, typically held on June 22, is dedicated to St. Paulinus, the Bishop of Nola from 409 AD to 431 AD, and the other, celebrated on July 16, to Our Lady of Mount Carmel, the name given to the Virgin Mary by the Catholic Church’s Carmelite Order.

  • Myanmar executes ex-lawmaker, 3 other political prisoners

    Myanmar's government confirmed Monday it had carried out its first executions in nearly 50 years, hanging a former lawmaker, a democracy activist and two other political prisoners who had been accused of a targeted killing after the country's military takeover last year. The executions, first announced in the state-run Mirror Daily newspaper, were carried out despite worldwide pleas for clemency for the four men, including from United Nations experts and Cambodia, which holds the rotating chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said she was dismayed by “this cruel and regressive step."

  • Great Big Bear Takes a Refreshing Dip at New York Wildlife Sanctuary

    An 880-pound Syrian brown bear at a wildlife sanctuary in Otisville, New York, made a splash as he cooled off in a pond this summer.The 26-year-old bear, named Leo, lives at the Orphaned Wildlife Center and is one of their oldest and most clever bears, according to their website.Founded by Jim Kowalczik, Susan Kowalczik, and Kerry Clair in 2015, the Orphaned Wildlife Center, in Otisville, New York, nurtures its animal residents in the hope they can be returned to the wild.The center often shares videos and updates about the animals in its care to its YouTube channel and Facebook page. Credit: Kerry Clair via Storyful

  • The invaders tried to advance in Kherson Oblast but sustained losses summary by the General Staff

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 24 JULY 2022, 18:34 In Kherson Oblast, Russian troops tried to advance, but suffered losses and chaotically retreated. Source: summary BY the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 18:00 Quote: "On the Pivdennyi Buh front, however, the enemy is focusing its primary efforts on preventing the advance of our troops.

  • Police report shootings of homeless people near Vancouver

    Canadian police reported multiple shootings of homeless people Monday in a Vancouver suburb and said a suspect was in custody. Authorities said most of the shootings were in downtown Langley, a town of 26,000 about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of Vancouver. Sgt. Rebecca Parslow of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said she had no details on the conditions of the victims.

  • Milley: China more aggressive, dangerous to US, allies

    The Chinese military has become significantly more aggressive and dangerous over the past five years, the top U.S. military officer said during a trip to the Indo-Pacific that included a stop Sunday in Indonesia. U.S. Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the number of intercepts by Chinese aircraft and ships in the Pacific region with U.S. and other partner forces has increased significantly over that time, and the number of unsafe interactions has risen by similar proportions. “The message is the Chinese military, in the air and at sea, have become significantly more and noticeably more aggressive in this particular region,” said Milley, who recently asked his staff to compile details about interactions between China and the U.S. and others in the region.

  • Excessive heat and near-record temperatures this week

    Planning ahead, avoiding the outdoors/long-term sun exposure, staying hydrated and checking on family - specifically the elderly - is important during the warm stretch.

  • Officials share video of Russian attack aftermath

    Russian missiles hit Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa just hours after Moscow and Kyiv signed deals to allow grain exports to resume from there. (July 23)

  • US aiming to arm Ukraine with 30 HIMARS systems

    The United States is ready to provide Ukraine with as many HIMARS systems as it can, the head of the U.S. House Armed Services Committee, Adam Smith, said in an interview with the U.S.-funded Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty on July 23.

  • Adam Kinzinger says he 'got super drunk' when Trump visited Republicans at a legislative retreat in January 2017: 'How do we deal with this?'

    Long before breaking with the former president and serving on the January 6 committee, Kinzinger worked to cope with Trump's influence on the party.

  • Fox News anchor Bret Baier slams Trump, saying January 6 hearings made him look 'horrific'

    Baier — not a Donald Trump loyalist — said the former president's inaction as an insurrection struck the US Capitol could do him real damage.

  • "War of another generation. You run, you hide from artillery." The SSU interrogates a veteran of the Russian military operations

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - MONDAY, 25 JULY 2022, 17:15 A Russian mercenary who entered Ukraine to "earn money" admitted that he had not expected to get into full-scale military operations. Source: Video interrogation published by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) press service Details: The captured "combat veteran" talked about his participation in the so-called "counter-terrorist operation of the Russian Federation" in Dagestan [Russia], and admitted that the fighting in eastern Ukraine is a com

  • Russian command facing dilemma in Donbas and southern Ukraine, says British intel

    Inconclusive fighting continues both in the Donbas and Kherson sectors of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the UK Ministry of Defense said in its July 25 intelligence update.

  • Trump Turns on His Besties Over at ‘Fox & Friends’

    Fox NewsThe Trump-Fox News rift widened on Monday when former President Donald Trump went off on the hosts of Fox & Friends.The morning show, once Trump’s favorite cable-news program hosted by three of his most loyal sycophants, is now apparently out for blood against the former president—at least according to Trump himself.“@foxandfriends just really botched my poll numbers, no doubt on purpose. That show has been terrible—gone to the ‘dark side,’” Trump posted Monday to Truth Social, complaini

  • Ukraine publishes video of a destroyed Russian S-300 air defense battery

    The Ukrainian military’s Operational Command South has published a video of the consequences of a Ukrainian strike on a Russian S-300 anti-aircraft missile system, on July 24.

  • A network of Russian artillery spotters is exposed in Toretsk

    ROMAN PETRENKO - MONDAY, 25 JULY 2022, 15:13 The police have uncovered a network of Russian artillery spotters in Toretsk in the Donetsk region. Source: National Police of Ukraine Details: According to the police, they are local residents and administrators of a Telegram chat.

  • President Zelenskyy says Ukrainian forces are counterattacking and advancing towards the captured city of Kherson

    UK intelligence states that Russia may see a "significant military and political setback" as Ukraine counterattacks target Russian-occupied Kherson.

  • Russians attack Kharkiv and Slovyansk using all available firepower, General Staff reports

    Kharkiv and Slovyansk axis remain under constant fire. During the last 24 hours, Russian invading forces attacked the Ukrainian positions using tanks, missile systems and rocket artillery, Ukraine’s Army General Staff reported on July 25.