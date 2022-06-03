Grain supply tops Putin-African Union head talks agenda

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Macky Sall
    Macky Sall
    Poulaar

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted the chairman of the African Union, Senegal's President Macky Sall on Friday for talks expected to focus on how to get grain supplies stuck amid the fighting in Ukraine moving again.

African countries imported 44% of their wheat from Russia and Ukraine between 2018 and 2020, according to U.N. figures, and wheat prices have soared around 45% as a result of the supply disruption, according to the African Development Bank.

“Africa has no control over production or logistics chains and is totally at the mercy of the situation,” Sall said recently.

Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, has urged the West to lift sanctions imposed over its military action in Ukraine so that grain starts flowing freely to global markets. While food and fertilizer are exempt, sanctions have targeted Russian shipping and made international shipping companies reluctant to transport Russian cargoes.

According to the Kremlin, Putin told Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi during a call last week that Moscow “is ready to make a significant contribution to overcoming the food crisis through the export of grain and fertilizer on the condition that politically motivated restrictions imposed by the West are lifted.”

Britain last week accused Russia of “trying to hold the world to ransom” by demanding relief from Western sanctions to allow grain exports.

Putin hailed Russia's warm ties with African nations in brief televised remarks at the start of his talks with Sall, but didn't mention grain exports.

On his part, Sall in his opening remarks sided with the Kremlin's view that Western sanctions have exacerbated grain and fertilizer shortages, threatening global food security.

Ukraine is also one of the world’s largest exporters of wheat, corn and sunflower oil. Ukrainian authorities and the West have accused Russia of blocking Ukrainian ports to halt exports, endangering world food supplies. Russia has denied blocking Ukrainian ports and called on Ukraine to remove mines to allow safe shipping.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin would give Sall a “detailed explanation of its vision of the situation with Ukrainian grain,” and “explain again what’s going on there, who mined the ports, what is necessary to do to allow the grain flow to resume.” Peskov insisted again that Russia wasn’t blocking the ports.

The Russian military has proposed corridors to allow foreign ships to safely leave ports along the Black Sea. Ukraine has said it was ready to agree on safe corridors in principle but voiced concern that Russia could use them to attack Odesa and other Ukrainian ports.

“The mines planted by the Ukrainian armed forces hinder the export of grain, nothing else,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at Friday’s briefing. “After the sea area is demined, we will be ready to ensure the safe export of grain, including escorting transport ships to the international waters of the Black Sea.”

The supply chain issues brought on by the fighting in Ukraine come as large portions of Africa already were grappling with drought and other problems.

Senegal was one of 17 African nations that abstained from voting on the U.N. resolution condemning the invasion of Ukraine.

The United Nations has warned that 18 million people are facing severe hunger in the Sahel, the part of Africa just below the Sahara Desert where farmers are facing their worst agricultural production in more than a decade. Another 13 million people face severe hunger in the Horn of Africa region as a result of a persistent drought.

With the conflict in Ukraine now in its fourth month, world leaders have ramped up calls for solutions. World Trade Organization Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said about 25 million tons of Ukrainian grain is in storage and another 25 million tons could be harvested next month.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Putin, African Union head meet Friday to discuss food crisis

    Russian President Vladimir Putin will on Friday host the head of the African Union for talks focused on grain supplies and political cooperation amid Kremlin's standoff with the West over Ukraine.

  • Kremlin denies blame for mounting food crisis as Putin meets African Union leaders

    Russian President Vladimir Putin met African Union leaders on Friday and the Kremlin said he would tell them that Moscow was not to blame for the growing food crisis affecting their continent. State TV showed Putin greeting Senegalese President Macky Sall, chairman of the AU, and Moussa Faki Mahamat, chairman of the AU Commission, at the start of talks in the southern Russian resort of Sochi.

  • None of Russia's strategic objectives achieved over 100 days of war in Ukraine, says UK intelligence

    None of Russia's strategic objectives have been achieved over the 100 days of full-scale war it has waged against Ukraine, the UK Ministry of Defense said in its daily intelligence assessment update on Twitter on June 3.

  • Mercedes-Benz Kisses Manual Transmissions Goodbye

    Pour one out for stick shifts in Mercedes…

  • Indian officials hold 1st talks with Taliban in Afghanistan

    Indian officials held talks with the Taliban in Afghanistan for the first time Thursday since the group took control of the country last year to discuss the distribution of humanitarian assistance, the External Affairs Ministry said. India has no formal diplomatic ties with the Taliban government, but its envoys have met previously with Taliban representatives in Doha, the capital of Qatar, where they have an office. The visit by Indian officials to Kabul, Afghanistan's capital, on Thursday was mainly to oversee the delivery of aid, ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi told reporters.

  • Coast Guard Commandant Linda Fagan is first woman to lead U.S. armed forces branch

    Admiral Linda L. Fagan shattered the military's glass ceiling to become commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard and the first female officer to lead a branch of the U.S. armed forces.

  • New data shows baby formula shortage getting worse

    The Biden administration is taking steps to address the nationwide baby formula shortage, but families in North Texas are still having a hard time finding what they need to feed their babies.

  • Man previously convicted of attacking Prosecutor Joe Deters' son, now convicted of shooting woman

    A man who was convicted of assaulting Joe Deters' son was sentenced to 16 years in prison this week for another crime, a shooting in 2020.

  • Ukraine envoy says Turkey among destinations of grain stolen by Russia

    Kyiv's ambassador to Ankara said on Friday Turkish buyers were among those receiving grain that Russia stole from Ukraine, adding he has sought Turkey's help to identify and capture individuals responsible for the shipments. Russia and Ukraine account for nearly a third of global wheat supplies, while Russia also heavily exports fertilizer and Ukraine corn and sunflower oil. Ambassador Vasyl Bodnar said Russia was shipping the stolen grains out of Crimea, which it annexed in 2014, and added Kyiv was working with Turkey and Interpol to find the culprits.

  • After 100 days of war, Russia may be in Ukraine to stay

    The Kremlin has largely kept mum about its plans for the Ukrainian cities, towns and villages it has captured, but long-term occupation looks likely.

  • As COVID retreats, dragon boat tradition back in south China

    The dragon boat tradition returned in parts of China on Friday for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic in late 2019, as restrictions are lifted along with a major drop in COVID-19 cases. The historic Lychee Bay scenic area in the southern Chinese manufacturing hub of Guangzhou staged boat displays and other scaled-back celebrations to mark the holiday commemorating the death more than 2,200 years ago of revered poet and government minister Qu Yuan. Restrictions on the length of events and the size of crowds remained in place but did little to dampen the mood.

  • Russia Won’t Return Occupied Land. So Don’t Ask.

    Olga Maltseva/AFP via GettyFormer U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger recently roiled the foreign policy community by becoming the most prominent voice urging Ukraine to pursue peace talks with Russia.Kissinger prioritized Putin appeasement over Ukrainian victory, critics alleged, exposing his wanton priorities in the process. But critics did him a favor by ignoring the specifics of his vision.What would a negotiated settlement look like according to Kissinger? “Ideally, the dividing line sh

  • Leader of now-defunct Colombian drug cartel dies in US jail

    Gilberto Rodríguez Orejuela, an elderly leader of the former Cali cartel that smuggled vast amounts of cocaine from Colombia to the United States in the 1980s and 1990s, has died in a U.S. prison, his lawyer said Wednesday. In 2020, a judge had denied Rodríguez Orejuela, who was in his 80s, early release on compassionate grounds from a prison in Butner, North Carolina. “God has a new chess partner,” the lawyer said, referring to Rodríguez Orejuela's reputation for outsmarting his enemies and rivals, for which he earned the nickname “the chess player.”

  • Ukraine grants citizenship to top Russian journalist who denounced war

    Russia has been seeking the arrest of Nevzorov, accusing him of spreading false information about what Moscow portrays as its "special military operation" in Ukraine. Anton Gerashchenko, an advisor to the Ukrainian interior minister said the authorities in Kyiv had granted citizenship to Nevzorov and his wife Lydia.

  • Ukraine's intelligence reveals Russian invader talking about killing prisoner

    Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate on June 2 released an intercept of a conversation between two Russian invaders, in which one of them confessed to killing a Ukrainian prisoner of war.

  • Embarrassing technical gaffe interrupts CNN interview

    On The Lead With Jake Tapper Wednesday, Tapper was in the middle of a contentious interview with White House Director of the National Economic Council, Brian Deese, when the interview came to an abrupt end. Tapper and Deese had been discussing the shortage of baby formula in the U.S. following a plant in Michigan being forced to shut down after the deaths of two infants who had consumed the formula produced there. A whistleblower reportedly filed a complaint last fall, but the FDA didn’t act until December, and the plant wasn’t shut down until February. On top of that, President Biden wasn’t alerted to the seriousness of the issue until April. Tapper pressed Deese on the handling of the problem. “I don’t need the FDA to investigate itself to come to the judgment that they did not act quickly enough,” Tapper said. “And on behalf of all the frustrated moms and dads and guardians out there, I hope you don’t either.” As Deese delivered his response, the camera, much like the tension, came crashing down. Deese tried to catch it but couldn’t, and the feed went to black. “Our camera fell down. Okay,” Tapper said, laughing. “Brian Deese, thank you so much.”

  • Medium-Range Rockets and Hackers Signal Escalating US Support to Ukraine

    The U.S. military is stepping up its aid to Ukraine with high-tech medium-range rocket systems as part of a $700 million shipment that also includes Javelins and Soviet-era helicopters.

  • China rebukes Biden, Ardern on Xinjiang, Hong Kong, Taiwan

    STORY: Their joint statement smears China and gravely interferes in China's internal affairs, said Zhao Lijian, a spokesman at the Chinese foreign ministry.In their statement, U.S. President Joe Biden and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern also said they would encourage the peaceful resolution of cross-Strait issues.Taiwan, Xinjiang and Hong Kong are China's internal affairs, Zhao said at a regular news conference.

  • Russia McDonald's new owner set to reopen, expand -Forbes

    In May, McDonald's Corp sold the restaurants to Govor, one of its licensees in Russia, who will rebrand them under a new name, ending more than three decades of the "Golden Arches" in the country. "We have a challenging and ambitious plan - to reopen all of the chain's restaurants in two months," Govor, who initially owned 25 McDonald's restaurants in Siberia as a franchisee, said in the interview with the Forbes Russia magazine. McDonald's temporarily closed its restaurants in Russia in March after Russia sent troops to Ukraine.

  • No end to Ukraine war in sight, hunger crisis looms - UN

    GENEVA (Reuters) -United Nations officials warned on Friday that a protracted war in Ukraine threatened a hunger crisis in the country and around the world. Marking 100 days since Russia invaded its neighbour, UN crisis coordinator Amin Awad said at least 15.7 million people in Ukraine were now in urgent need of assistance and protection, with the number rising by the day.