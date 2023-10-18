Grain from Ukraine: 2 more African countries may receive Ukrainian grain

Ukraine can send 72,000 tonnes of grain to Nigeria and Sudan within the framework of the Grain from Ukraine humanitarian food programme.

Source: Ukraine’s Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Details: The shipment of grain was discussed by Markiian Dmytrasevych, Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, and Deputy Executive Director of the World Food Programme (WFP) Carl Skau, during the visit of the delegation of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy to Rome.

It was reported that a ship with 25,000 tonnes of grain can be sent to Nigeria and 32,000 tonnes to Sudan under the Grain from Ukraine programme.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

In addition, representatives of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and the WFP discussed the possibility of sending humanitarian cargo to Somalia.

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy added that in the future, it is possible to expand the geography and range of supplies within the Grain from Ukraine initiative.

Background: Ukraine's Danube ports joined the Grain from Ukraine humanitarian initiative to provide grain aid to countries in Africa and Asia.

Support UP or become our patron!