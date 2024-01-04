Grain Valley homeowners learn they’re facing $250K balloon payment on community pool

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. — Some Grain Valley homeowners say they just found out they are facing a big bill. It recently came to light when the developer transferred over control of the HOA to the homeowners.

People living in Phase 5 and 6 of Grain Valley’s Woodbury Estates knew there would be costs associated with the community pool when the developer turned over control of the HOA to residents back in September.

“You think you are taking on the maintenance, the water bill, electric bill buying a cover which they didn’t do before they turned it over to us,” Matt Thorne said.

But the HOA’s Secretary and Treasurer says he had no idea a $292,500 loan had been taken out to pay for the pool.

FOX4 newsletters: Get the latest news delivered to your inbox

“The board at that point had been run by the developer, none of us were involved we had no knowledge of it whatsoever,” Thorne said.

They also say they didn’t know who would be on the hook for paying for it, or how quickly. The loan was set up for 47 months of payments of $1742.43. Then next summer a massive payment of $252,027 comes due.

“We would have to issue a special assessment to everyone in the neighborhood in the range of $3,000 and most families that’s not something they can do,” Thorne said.

For now the pool sits uncovered as more development goes on up the hill.

Neighbors say as a result they are also facing the prospect of major bills to dredge the mud filled retention pond. But the biggest current concern is that pool loan payment.

“We’ve talked about what are our options, what can we do? We talked about potentially taking legal action, but the HOA has no money for an attorney,” Thorne said.

Olathe residents worried about roundabout after multiple wrecks

Woodbury Estates provides a different contact number for final phases of the development and Thorne says those HOAs have told him they have no interest in merging with these phases drowning in debt.

Six months into living in what he thought was his family’s dream home, he offers this advice to others, “even if you are going to move into a HOA that’s still controlled by a developer, you’ve got to ask a lot of really good questions and hope that you are dealt with honestly.”

FOX4 called the developer and former HOA Board Director listed on all the documents directly. So far we haven’t heard back.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.