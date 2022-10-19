Grain Valley police investigate fatal shooting Wednesday afternoon

Grain Valley police were investigating a shooting that left one person dead on Wednesday afternoon.

Police officers were first dispatched around 1 p.m. to the scene of a shooting near Sawgrass Dive and Scenic Lane, Tiffany Lor, a spokeswoman for the city, said in a statement Wednesday. Investigators found one person dead there.

The investigation was ongoing Wednesday evening. In the statement, Lor said there was no active danger to the public at large and that police were not searching for an additional suspect.

Further information about the shooting was not immediately available.