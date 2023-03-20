GrainCorp Limited's (ASX:GNC) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

It is hard to get excited after looking at GrainCorp's (ASX:GNC) recent performance, when its stock has declined 14% over the past month. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Specifically, we decided to study GrainCorp's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for GrainCorp is:

26% = AU$380m ÷ AU$1.5b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every A$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of A$0.26.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of GrainCorp's Earnings Growth And 26% ROE

To begin with, GrainCorp has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Even when compared to the industry average of 26% the company's ROE is pretty decent. As a result, GrainCorp's remarkable 43% net income growth seen over the past 5 years is likely aided by its high ROE.

We then compared GrainCorp's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 17% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is GNC worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether GNC is currently mispriced by the market.

Is GrainCorp Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

GrainCorp has a really low three-year median payout ratio of 24%, meaning that it has the remaining 76% left over to reinvest into its business. So it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business and this reflects in its earnings growth number.

Moreover, GrainCorp is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 71% over the next three years. Accordingly, the expected increase in the payout ratio explains the expected decline in the company's ROE to 4.6%, over the same period.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that GrainCorp's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

