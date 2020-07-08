Grainger Earns Spot on Selling Power's "50 Best Companies to Sell For 2020" List







CHICAGO, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grainger (NYSE: GWW), the leading broad line supplier of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products serving businesses and institutions, was recognized today for its leading sales organization and culture by Selling Power magazine and included on its list of the "50 Best Companies to Sell For" in 2020.

Each year, the corporate research team at Selling Power publishes the "50 Best Companies to Sell For" list based on an evaluation of compensation and benefits; hiring, sales enablement and training; and customer retention. This is the 20th consecutive year the list has appeared in Selling Power, which has been in publication since 1981.

"Grainger's inclusion on this list is a tremendous honor and proves our sales organization's impressive ability to seamlessly partner with customers to meet all their MRO needs," said Deidra Merriwether, Grainger Senior Vice President and President, North American Sales and Services. "At Grainger, we maintain a culture of constant learning and development, and on ensuring our customers can rely on their Grainger sales partner to help them keep their team members safe and their business operating."

Grainger sellers receive training starting day one to equip them with the knowledge and confidence to serve customer needs. New hires learn about Grainger's products, services and solutions offering, how it aligns to customer operations, and the tools available to help them facilitate value-based conversations. Experienced Grainger sellers also receive continuous education, including training specific to the customers they serve.

Grainger team members receive a competitive benefits package, which includes excellent pay, healthcare benefits, paid time off, a 401k plan, profit sharing, employee discounts and more.

More than 3.5 million businesses and institutions worldwide rely on Grainger for products in categories such as safety, material handling and metalworking, along with services like inventory management and technical support. These customers represent a broad collection of industries, including commercial, government, healthcare and manufacturing.

About Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc., with 2019 sales of $11.5 billion, is North America's leading broad line supplier of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products, with operations primarily in North America, Japan and Europe.

