Grainger Recognized as one of FORTUNE's 'World's Most Admired Companies' in 2020

CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grainger (NYSE: GWW), the leading broad line supplier of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products serving businesses and institutions, is again named to FORTUNE's annual list of "World's Most Admired Companies" in 2020. Among competitors in the Wholesalers: Diversified category, Grainger ranks No. 1 for the seventh consecutive year.

"Consistently earning the top spot as the most-admired company in our category is a tribute to our 25,000 Grainger team members, who serve customers and communities like no one else can," said Grainger Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DG Macpherson. "As the way work gets done around the world continues to evolve, we find ways to effectively and efficiently solve our customers' problems while also fostering a workplace where team members feel excited to work as one team to help each other and the company grow and prosper."

FORTUNE's "World's Most Admired Companies" list is a definitive report card on corporate reputations. To determine the best-regarded companies in 52 industries, the survey asked executives, directors and analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, such as investment value, quality of management and products, social responsibility and ability to attract talent.

As a leading business-to-business organization, more than 3 million customers rely on Grainger for products in categories such as safety, material handling and metalworking, along with services like inventory management and technical support. Grainger offers more than 1.7 million quality in-stock products, a consultative sales approach, technical and product expertise, a premium digital experience and the ability to ship complete orders to customers quickly.

About Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc., with 2018 sales of $11.2 billion, is North America's leading broad line supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

