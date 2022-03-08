Graley ordered to get mental health treatment

Mar. 8—JEFFERSON — A Dorset man accused of murdering his live-in girlfriend has been ordered to undergo mental health treatment to determine if he is competent to stand trial.

Ashtabula County Common Pleas Judge David Schroeder ordered Thomas Graley Jr., 37, to comply with all treatment at the Twin Valley Behavioral Healthcare in Columbus.

Graley is charged in the murder of Nicole Booth, 34, who died last November after being beaten at their home on Mill Road in Cherry Valley. Graley was arrested at the scene and has been held on a $500,000 cash or surety bond in the county jail in Jefferson.

Deputies said Graley called to report Booth was not breathing. When deputies arrived, they found Booth unconscious on the floor with visible bruising all over her body.

Graley told deputies they were arguing when she said she didn't feel well and suddenly fell on the floor and stopped breathing, according to the sheriff's report.

When questioned further, Graley refused to answer, deputies said.

Booth was taken to University Hospitals Geauga Medical Center and later transported to a Cleveland hospital, where she died.

Booth's two young children were home at the time and were released to a family member.

